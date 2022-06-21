Police Logs

Christopher Rivers, 33, of St. Johnsbury, was taken into custody on June 12 while walking near the Concord Ave./Harrison Ave. intersection. He was cited to appear Aug. 22 in Caledonia County Court on a warrant, for providing false information, and larceny.
—-
Mary Ubaldo, 22, of Bethlehem, N.H. was charged June 18 on Railroad St. in St. J, with DUI #1. She is scheduled for arraignment on the charge on Aug. 8 in Caledonia Superior Court.
—-
Gregory Lemnah, 60, of Brandon was charged June 17 with DUI #1 Test Refusal on Rt. 2 west in St. Johnsbury and cited to answer the charge June 27 in Caledonia County Court.
A June 18 car vs. motorcycle accident on Rt. 25 in Bradford hospitalized with serious injuries, motorcyclist Conn Dinsmore, 39, of Groton, and left motorist Jeffrey Grant, 53, of Groton, facing charges of DUI and gross negligent operation. Police say Grant was operating his truck in a grossly negligent manner, crossed the center line, veered into oncoming traffic and struck Dinsmore on his motorcycle. Police say Dinsmore is stable in the hospital with multiple and extensive fractures. Grant was scheduled for arraignment on June 20 in Chelsea to answer the charges.
VSP — DERBY
An investigation is ongoing into a burglary thought to have occurred between June 15-17 at a residence on Pray Lane in Brownington. Anyone with information that may be helpful with this case, is urged to contact Tpr. Ferrier at the Derby barracks at 802-334-8881.
—-
Wesley Kidder, 32, of Sutton was held without bail at Northeast Correctional Facility after being charged June 19 with second-degree aggravated domestic assault, and burglary. It took place on Main Street in Coventry. Later that day, police say Kidder crashed his vehicle attempting to flee law enforcement, fled on foot and was later located in Sutton after an extensive law enforcement search. He was cited into court on June 20.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.