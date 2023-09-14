ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
Michelle Deaette, 31, of Burlington, was charged on September 11 at White Market on Portland Street with unlawful trespass and cited into Caledonia Superior Court on October 30.
VERMONT STATE POLICE
Timothy Christopher, 26, of Derby Line was charged September 11 with violating conditions of release and cited into Orleans Superior Court.
Following a two-vehicle crash on September 4 on High Street in Barton, Shawn Turnbaugh, 36, of Orleans, was charged with DUI #1, negligent operation, disorderly conduct and cruelty to a child. No injuries resulted from the accident, and Turnbaugh was cited to answer the above charges on September 19 in Orleans Superior Court.
Following a single-vehicle crash on August 24 in Newbury, Tevon Carter, 27, of Sharon, was cited into Orange Criminal Court on September 13 on charges of criminal DLS and DUI #2.
Matthew Erdos, 40, of Trumbull, CT, was charged on September 13 on I-91 in Guilford with DUI and possession of a controlled substance and cited to answer the charges on October 3 in Windham Superior Court.
Justin Wimer, 47, of Wardsboro, was charged on September 13 in Newfane with first-degree aggravated domestic assault, aggravated disorderly conduct, reckless endangerment, and shooting from a roadway. Lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility on $5,000 bail, Wimer was issued a citation to appear on September 14 in Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division.
LITTLETON POLICE
Alfred Goulet, 63, of Littleton, was taken into protective custody for alcohol intoxication on Sept. 7 on Meadow Street and transported to the Grafton County House of Corrections.
Jessica Spinella, 34, of Whitefield, was arrested Sept. 6 on West Main Street for driving after suspension. She was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in Littleton District Court on Nov. 14.
Jessica Chernicki, 45, of Bethlehem, was arrested Sept. 5 on Meadow Street for criminal trespass. She was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 14.
Jacob Marshall, 24, of Littleton, was arrested Sept. 5 on a warrant for willful concealment. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 14.
Bruce Thomas, 51, of Concord, N.H., was arrested on Sept. 4 on Meadow Street on bench warrants. Bail was set at $50 cash and he is scheduled to appear in Plymouth District Court on Oct. 16.
Robert Cennami, 40, and Erikka Hull, 29, both of Littleton, were arrested Sept. 4 on Farr Hill Road for criminal trespass. Each was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 14.
Martha Marcy, 41, of Littleton, was arrested Sept. 3 on Main Street on a warrant. She was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in Plymouth District Court on Oct. 23.
Owin Reinhard, 19, of Littleton, was arrested Sept. 1 for misuse of license plates. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 10.
Johnnie Boynton, 41, of Littleton, was arrested Sept. 1 on two bench warrants. Bail was set at $150 cash, and he is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 10.
Loretta Costa, 49, of Thornton, was arrested Sept. 1 on a bench warrant. She was held at the Grafton County House of Corrections and arraigned on Sept. 5.
James Roy, 23, of Littleton, was arrested on Aug. 28 on South Street for stalking. He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 10.
Kiran Sherburn, 19, of Lancaster, was arrested on Aug. 28 on Interstate 93 for driving after suspension and driving 21 to 24 mph over the posted 70 mph speed limit. Sherburn was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 10.
Jabsem Luis Mercado, 33, of Littleton, was arrested Aug. 27 on Cottage Street for being a fugitive from justice. He was held at the Grafton County House of Corrections and referred to the court of jurisdiction.
Eric English, 31, of Littleton, was arrested on Aug. 26 on Saranac Street for not equipping his vehicle with an alcohol breathalyzer interlock device and for violating the state’s hands-free while driving law. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 14.
Sarah Higgins, 30, of Littleton, was arrested Aug. 26 on Meadow Street for second-offense driving under the influence, driving with an open container of alcohol, felony unlawful driving after being certified a habitual offender, disobeying a police officer, misuse of license plates, and driving an un-inspected vehicle. She was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in Grafton Superior Court on Sept. 28.
Melinda Cronin, 41, of Littleton, was arrested on Aug. 25 on bench warrants. She was released on personal recognizance bail and was scheduled to appear in Jaffrey District Court on Aug. 31.
