Rafael Rodriguez, 34, of St. Johnsbury was charged on Dec. 8 on St. Mary’s St. with burglary and operating without the owner’s consent. No court date was listed.
— —
Christina Thompson, 45, of St. Johnsbury was taken into custody on Dec. 8 on a federal arrest warrant, lodged at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility, and cited into U.S. District Court in Burlington at a later date.
— —
Lodged at NERCF for lack of $200 bail on Dec. 8, Jeffrey Woodward, 57, of St. Johnsbury will appear in Caledonia County Court later after being taken into custody on Dec. 8 on an active arrest warrant from Caledonia County Court.
— —
Wade Whitehouse, 39, of St. Johnsbury was charged on Dec. 9 on S. Main St with violation of conditions of release (curfew) and cited into Caledonia Superior Court with an arraignment date of Jan. 23, 2023.
— —
Hillary Hofmann, 34, of St. Johnsbury was cited into Caledonia County Court on Jan. 23, 2023, after being charged on Dec. 1 with retail theft at White Market on Portland St.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Nichole Cloutier, 36, homeless, was arrested Dec. 8 on a warrant, at which time she was issued a citation to appear Jan. 16, 2023, in Caledonia Criminal Court on a separate allegation of unlawful mischief and petit larceny that allegedly occurred Oct. 14 at an Avenue D residence.
— —
State police are on the lookout for two men wanted on multiple arrest warrants and new charges pending from several alleged incidents over the past two weeks. Justin French, 33, of Topsham, and Zachary Butts, 37, of Bradford are being sought. French was last known to be in North Haverhill, N.H. in the area of Briar Hill Rd. Butts was last known to be in the Bradford, Vt. area. Anyone with any information about their whereabouts may call the St. Johnsbury barracks at (802) 748-3111, local law enforcement agencies or via anonymous tip at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
VSP — DERBY
A vehicle was totaled and the operator was transported with non-life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle rollover with entrapment on Rt. 16 in Glover. Police say Joseph Hutchinson, 26, of Barre City fell asleep while driving, causing the crash. He was issued a civil violation complaint.
— —
Aaryn French, 47, of Derby, was charged on Dec. 3 on Quarry Rd. with DUI-Refusal and cited to answer the charge on Dec. 20 in Orleans County Court, Criminal Division.
