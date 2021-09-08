ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE

A debit card was found Sept. 8 in the St. Johnsbury Village area and turned over to the St. Johnsbury Police Department. The owner may claim it after properly identifying it.

VSP — DERBY

Police are seeking information about the theft of a 2001 red Polaris Ranger that they say was stolen from the Amanda Harmeling residence on Foliage Lane in Westmore sometime between Aug. 29 and Sept. 2. The keys were in the four wheeler at the time it was stolen from inside her garage. Evidence was collected from the scene and anyone with any information is asked to contact Cpl. Amy LeClair at (802) 334-8881.

No injuries were reported in a Sept. 7 single-vehicle accident on the Route 191 access road in Derby. The operator, Melissa Tatro, 38, of Newport, advised as she was traveling west on Route 191, she swerved due to the sun in her eyes, striking a curb along the north-side shoulder. Her vehicle sustained minor damage to the passenger side area and was removed from the scene.

ORLEANS COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT

Jedd Willey, 32, of Coventry, was cited to appear Oct. 12 in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division after he was found to be driving on Route 101 in Coventry on Aug. 27 with a license that was under suspension.

On Aug. 12, Stephen Rockwell, 53, of Coventry, was cited to appear Sept. 28 in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division, after he was found to be driving on Route 5A in Westmore with a license that was under suspension.

