ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
Michelle Deaette, 30, of Newport, and Mark Savary, 54, of Concord were charged with uttering forged instruments after being charged with writing checks from a closed account for the Summerville Neighborhood Association. Deaette was cited to Caledonia County Court on June 13, and Savary, on June 27 to answer the charges.
—-
Christal Groves, 34, of St. Johnsbury was cited into Caledonia County Court on June 27 on a charge filed May 1 of simple assault mutual fray.
—-
Antino Pepper, 25, of St. Johnsbury, was taken into custody without incident on April 27 on Elm Street on a warrant. He was arraigned and released.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Jamie Cates, 27, of Wheelock was charged on April 21 with leaving the scene of an accident, DLS, and violation of conditions following a report of a single-vehicle crash on Rt. 5 in Barnet. Cates allegedly fled after striking a utility pole. Located April 29, he was lodged at Northeastern Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury on an active warrant and cited to appear June 8 on the charges coming from the accident.
—-
Sheldon Bunnell, 41, of Concord, was charged May 1 with domestic assault, violation of condition of release (x7), driving under the influence (x2), eluding law enforcement, and negligent operation. Lodged on $1,000 bail at NERCC, he was cited into Essex County Court on the charges later that day.
—-
Tyge Searl, 38, homeless, was charged May 1 in Lyndonville with possession of heroin, and on a warrant for his arrest. Lodged on $50 bail at NERC, he was cited to appear on the charges on June 27 in Caledonia County Court.
—-
Michael Dones, 27, of Sutton, was charged March 10 with DUI Drugs and cited to answer the charge May 16 in Caledonia County Court. The violation occurred on Calendar Brook Road in Lyndon.
—-
Christian Haines, 29, of St. Johnsbury, was flash-cited April 27 into Caledonia Criminal Court after being charged with violation of conditions of release.
VSP — DERBY
Timothy Phillips, 52, of North Troy was charged April 29 with violation of an abuse prevention order, and cited to answer the charge May 2 in Orleans Court.
—-
Damyon Norway, 39, of East Haven was taken into custody on April 30 and charged with possession of stolen property after police received a report of a 2015 Can-Am Outlander 500 ATV matching the description of one stolen on April 27 from a Leclair Lane residence in Barton. Obtaining a search warrant, an East Haven homeowner consented to a search on their Haven St. property for the stolen ATV. The vehicle was located shortly after and eventually returned to the Barton owner. Norway was cited to appear in Orleans County Court, Criminal Division.
—-
Jeremy Lapan-Ward, 19, of Lowell, was cited to appear June 14 in Orleans Criminal Court on charges filed April 28 on Hazen Notch Road of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, and false information to law enforcement officers. Troopers located the operator and vehicle in the Vista parking lot in Newport, with the assistance of Newport PD. Lapan-Ward fled the scene on foot, and troopers located him shortly after.
—-
Timothy Colby, 34, of Lyndonville, was held without bail at Northern State Correctional Facility after being charged with protection-order and conditions-of-release violations, and with aggravated stalking. The alleged violations occurred on April 25 on Center Road in Brownington. He was given an April 28 court date.
BRADFORD POLICE
Jayda Pape, 24, of Bradford was cited to appear June 15 in Orange County Superior Court on charges filed April 21 on Bank St. in Bradford, of unlawful mischief, and violation of conditions of release.
VSP — TROOP A
Brandon Clough, 40, of St. Johnsbury, was cited to appear July 7 in Chittenden County Court after being charged April 23 on I-89 in Burlington with DLS.
