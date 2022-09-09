Police Logs

Vermont State Police are on the lookout for a person who fled the scene of an Aug. 27 case of unlawful mischief at a residence on Schoolhouse Road in Brownington. Kimberly Gagliola, 33, of Charleston told police that sometime between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., a black 2003 Chevy Silverado 2500 was taken from a residence at Schoolhouse Road without the owner’s consent, and then crashed into a tree at the same property. The truck sustained major damage, and the operator of the vehicle is currently unknown. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the VSP Derby barracks at 802-334-8881. Anonymous tips may be left at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit, or by texting the keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).
—-
Timothy Phillips, 53, of Troy, was charged Sept. 5 with violations of conditions and domestic assault at a residence on East Hill Rd. in Troy. He appeared in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division on Sept. 8 in answer to the charges.
—-
No injuries resulted in a Sept. 7 single-vehicle crash on Burton Hill Road in Barton. Ronda Chayer, 58, of Barton drove off the traveled portion of the roadway to the right, going around a left-hand corner and striking a tree. A tow company responded to assist.
—-
A 16-year-old juvenile was safely located on Wednesday after having been missing since the night of Sept. 6 and the early morning of Sept. 7 from a residence on Cross Rd. in Derby.
No injuries resulted from a two-car accident on Sept. 8 on I-91 north in Derby. Devon Messier, 34, of Newport, traveling north in the right lane, became distracted, and the front of his vehicle collided with the rear of a vehicle driven by Rebecca Boulanger, 67, of Derby. Boulanger’s vehicle went off the highway and came to an uncontrolled point of rest. Messier’s vehicle was brought to a controlled point of rest on the left shoulder of the highway. Both operators reported no injury.
—-
Ronald Boutin Jr., 22, of North Troy, was cited into Orleans County Court on Nov. 1 on seven active court-ordered conditions of release. The citation was issued during a Sept. 8 traffic stop on Rt. 5 in Coventry.
OCSD
Killey Crowe, 41, of Brownington was charged Aug. 31 with violation of conditions of release and criminal DLS in Newport. She was cited to answer the charge on Oct. 10 in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division.
—-
Tyler Jenne, 26, of Derby, was cited to appear Sept. 13 in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division, to answer a charge of driving under the influence issued Aug. 31 on Rt. 5 in Derby. He was also issued a ticket for violation of traffic control signal, and given a warning for speed.
VSP — WESTMINSTER
Following a single-vehicle crash on Sept. 6 in the town of Putney, police identified the passenger of the vehicle as Jonathan Fuller, 35, of St. Johnsbury. Fuller was flash-cited into Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division the next day, Sept. 7, to face a charge of violation of conditions.
