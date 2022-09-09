Police Logs

VSP — DERBY

Vermont State Police are on the lookout for a person who fled the scene of an Aug. 27 case of unlawful mischief at a residence on Schoolhouse Road in Brownington. Kimberly Gagliola, 33, of Charleston told police that sometime between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., a black 2003 Chevy Silverado 2500 was taken from a residence at Schoolhouse Road without the owner’s consent, and then crashed into a tree at the same property. The truck sustained major damage, and the operator of the vehicle is currently unknown. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the VSP Derby barracks at 802-334-8881. Anonymous tips may be left at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit, or by texting the keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).

