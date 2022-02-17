Nikia George, 36, of St. Johnsbury, was cited to appear May 9 in Caledonia County Superior Court on the charge of DUI #2 (Drugs). It stemmed from a Feb. 13 traffic stop on Hastings Hill.
Nicholas Balch, 41, of St. Johnsbury, was taken into custody on Feb. 13 on an active warrant for his arrest, and lodged at the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility on $5,000 bail. The warrant for Balch was issued on Feb. 7 for an FTA (Failure to Appear) on underlying drug charge(s), and he was cited into Caledonia County Court on Feb. 14.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Kimberly Kelley, 53, of St. Johnsbury, was cited to appear April 25 in Caledonia County Superior Court on a charge of unlawful mischief (felony) filed Feb. 11 on Pearl Street in St. Johnsbury.
Investigating a two-vehicle accident Feb. 15 on Route 2 near the I-91 Exit 20 off-ramp in St. Johnsbury, Vermont State Police determined that a vehicle operated by Tyrone L. Lanpher, 80, of Wolcott, was traveling south at the intersection intending to turn straight onto the median stop sign. Lanpher allegedly did not yield to a vehicle operated by Susan Morlock, 65, of Danville. Police say Lanpher operated his vehicle when it was not safe to do, resulting in a collision with Morlock’s vehicle. Both vehicles suffered significant damage. No injuries were reported.
A Feb. 16 accident involving a tractor-trailer on I-93 in Waterford remains under investigation. Police say that Enrike Turmel-Gilbert, 37, of Vallee-Jonction, Quebec, fell asleep behind the wheel and drifted off of the road, connecting with a rock wall along the interstate until coming to a position of uncontrolled rest. Gilbert sustained minor injuries and was able to call VSP for assistance. The tractor-trailer sustained severe front-end and passenger-side damage.
ORLEANS COUNTY SHERIFF DEPT.
David Allen, 66, of North Troy, was cited to appear on March 8 in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division, on a misdemeanor charge stemming from an alleged incident that took place at a North Troy select board meeting. Allen was issued the citation on Jan. 12.
