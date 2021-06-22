LITTLETON POLICE
Cory Roy, 30 of Littleton, was arrested June 16 on Union Street on a bench warrant and released on personal recognizance bail.
——-
Paulett Sweeney, 41, of Bethlehem, was arrested June 14 by Bethlehem police on a Littleton Police Department warrant for two counts of issuing bad checks. Sweeney was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in Littleton District Court on July 13.
——-
Adam Weatherbee, 38, of Littleton, was arrested June 14 on Meadow Street for willful concealment. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 10.
——-
Maureen Lyon, 52, of Waterford, was arrested June 13 on Meadow Street on a warrant for issuing bad checks. She was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 10.
HAVERHILL POLICE
Barbara Desiderio, 72, of Lyman, was cited on June 12 for driving after suspension and disobeying a police officer.
——-
Crystal Towle, 27. of Woodsville, was arrested on June 11 on a bench warrant and for willful concealment. She is scheduled to appear in Haverhill District Court on Sept. 15.
——-
Tina MacKillop, 34, of Colebrook, was arrested on June 11 on three counts of drug possession.
——-
George Roy III, 64; Julie Roy, 49; Crystal Towle, 27; Brandon Swain, 32; and Jordan Johnson, 31, all of Woodsville, were arrested on June 3 for criminal trespass. Johnson was taken into New Hampshire State Police custody. Each is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 11.
——-
Brenda Darling, 56, of North Haverhill, was arrested on May 30 for violation of bail conditions. She is scheduled to appear in court on July 14.
——-
Chad Corliss, 44, of Hampton, was arrested May 28 as a fugitive from justice. He appeared in district court on June 8.
——-
Alfred Charest, 37, of Newport, Vt., was cited on May 21 for driving after suspension.
——-
Nathan Bragg, 30, of Piermont, was arrested May 17 for willful concealment.
——-
Scott Nadeau, 53, of Haverhill, was cited on May 13 for violating a restraining order and was transported to the Concord Police Department.
——-
Keith Wilcox, 49, of Newmarket, was arrested on May 13 for driving under the influence and driving after suspension. He is scheduled to appear in court on July 14.
——-
Francis Previe II, of Woodsville, was arrested May 12 for driving under the influence and driving with an open container of alcohol. He is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 11.
——-
Brandon Swain, 32, of Woodsville, was arrested May 6 for theft by unauthorized taking and theft by shoplifting. He is scheduled to appear in court on July 14.
——-
Malik Butler, 22, of Woodsville, was cited on May 5 for two counts of simple assault causing bodily injury. He is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 11.
