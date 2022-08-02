LITTLETON POLICE
Howard Stevens Jr., 41, of Concord, Vt., was arrested July 22 on North Littleton Road for resisting arrest and was held at the Grafton County House of Corrections.
——-
Dakota Allen, 17, of West Burke, was arrested July 19 on West Main Street for driving after suspension and was released on summons.
——-
Matthew Moore, 40, of Wells River, was arrested July 16 on a Croydon Police Department warrant and released on summons.
——-
Heather Paye, 30, of Littleton, was arrested July 16 on East Street for driving under the influence and driving after suspension.
——-
Amanda Fanaras, 36, of Littleton, was arrested July 12 on Meadow Street on a warrant. She was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in Plymouth District Court on Sept. 19.
——-
Coty Wallace, 30, of Concord, N.H., was arrested July 12 on St. Johnsbury Road for criminal threatening and was held at the Grafton County House of Corrections.
——-
Caitlynn Charbonneau, 19, of North Woodstock, was arrested July 11 on Old Waterford Road for unlawful possession/intoxication of alcohol.
——-
Payton Bell, 18, of Littleton, was arrested July 11 on Old Waterford Road for unlawful transportation of alcohol by a minor.
——-
Julia Hebert, 21, of Landaff, was arrested July 11 on Old Waterford Road for prohibited sales of alcohol.
——-
Each was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in Littleton District Court on Sept. 13.
——-
Daniel Bonina, 43, of Littleton, was arrested July 10 on Hilltop Road on a warrant and was held at the Grafton County House of Corrections. Bonina was previously arrested on June 29 on Hilltop Road for domestic violence and simple assault.
——-
Jackub Grimard, 18, of Littleton, was arrested July 10 on Pleasant Street for driving under the influence, unlawful transportation of alcohol by a minor, and unlawful use of tobacco products by a minor. He was held at the Grafton County House of Corrections and arraigned later that day.
——-
Nathan Williams, 19, of Lunenburg, was arrested July 10 on Pleasant Street for unlawful possession/intoxication of alcohol and unlawful use of tobacco products by a minor. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in district court on Sept. 13.
——-
Steven Spencer, 33, of Littleton, was arrested July 10 on Pleasant Street on a warrant. He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in Plymouth District Court on Sept. 19.
——-
Evan Knot, 29, of Littleton, was arrested July 9 on High Street for domestic violence and simple assault. He was released on personal recognizance bail and appeared in Littleton District Court on July 26.
——-
Jesse Henry, 30, of Bethlehem, was arrested July 6 on Main Street on a warrant. Henry was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in district court on Aug. 9.
——-
Jayson Roy, 30, of Colebrook, was arrested July 3 on Saranac Street on a warrant for criminal threatening and for criminal trespass and two counts of simple assault. He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 9.
——-
Theresa Trahan, 44, of Littleton, was arrested July 1 on West Main Street for stalking. She was held at the Grafton County House of Corrections and arraigned on July 5.
——-
Cylee Young, 19, of Littleton, was arrested on June 30 on Mill Street for driving under the influence and unlawful possession of alcohol by a minor. She was released on personal recognizance bail and appeared in court on July 12.
——-
Coltan Hanson, 29, of Berlin, was arrested June 28 on a warrant for theft in an amount of less than $1,000. He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 9.
——-
Jamie Wells, 27, and Jade Williams, both of Littleton, were arrested on June 26 on Morrison Hill Drive on warrants. Each was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 9.
——-
Nicholas Jacob, 39, of Littleton, was arrested on June 26 on Meadow Street for breach of bail conditions and resisting arrested and was taken into protective custody and transported to the Grafton County House of Corrections. Jacob was previously arrested on June 25 on St. Johnsbury Road for two counts of domestic violence and simple assault. He was released on personal recognizance bail and appeared in court on June 26.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.