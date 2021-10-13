Police Logs

ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
Randy Bedard, 52, of St. Johnsbury, a landlord at 134 Maple St., was charged Sept. 23 with unlawful trespass after allegedly entering a tenant’s apartment without permission. He’ll face the charge on Nov. 29 in Caledonia County Court.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Alexander Smith, 46, of St. Johnsbury, was cited to appear Nov. 1 in Caledonia County Court, Criminal Division on the charges of DUI, and violations of conditions. It was the result of a reported Oct. 11 family fight on Breezy Hill Road in St. Johnsbury.
—-
Emily Soskin, 40, of St. Johnsbury, was released Oct. 11 on flash citation to appear Oct. 12 in Caledonia County Criminal Court to answer to the charge of violation of conditions of release. The charge stemmed from a reported family dispute on Oct. 11 on Breezy Hill Road in St. Johnsbury.
BETHLEHEM POLICE
The following people were recently charged by the Bethlehem (N.H.) Police Department:
Eric Chase, 56, of Bethlehem, N.H., second-degree assault, DV simple assault x3, resisting arrest/detention;
Imani Page, 26, of Wolcott Vt., unauthorized use of a propelled vehicle;
Sarah Miller, 27, of Bethlehem, theft by unauthorized taking;
Sarah Miller, 27, of Bethlehem, simple assault/DV;
Monica Sarsfield, 48, Landaff, N.H., DUI.
