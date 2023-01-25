Police Logs

Police in St. Johnsbury approached a vehicle parked on Main Street early Wednesday that was in violation of the overnight wintertime parking ban. They then cited three people found in the vehicle. The driver, Megan Young, 39, St. Johnsbury, was cited for possession of drugs and driving without a license. She must appear in Caledonia Superior Court on April 24 for arraignment. Passengers Ariya Sweeney, 20, of St. Johnsbury, and Mack Varnum, 45, of Barnet, are scheduled for arraignment in Caledonia Superior Court on June 19. Sweeney is accused of possession of drugs and violating conditions of release. Varnum is accused of possession of drugs.
— — —
Responding to a report of a vehicle that crashed off Lafayette Street Wednesday morning, police say the driver was Sincere Wilson, 22, of Concord, who they say should have been at his court-ordered curfew residence at the time. Wilson was cited for violating conditions of his pre-trial release. An arraignment date of April 10 was set.
STATE — DERBY
Amber Cote, 32, who is listed as homeless, is accused of burglary and unlawful trespass for reportedly entering a South Street residence in Orleans on Tuesday morning without the owner’s permission. A day prior, noted Trooper Ian Alford, Cote had been given a notice of trespass barring her from entering that apartment.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.