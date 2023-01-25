Police Logs
Buy Now

Amber Cote

ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE

Police in St. Johnsbury approached a vehicle parked on Main Street early Wednesday that was in violation of the overnight wintertime parking ban. They then cited three people found in the vehicle. The driver, Megan Young, 39, St. Johnsbury, was cited for possession of drugs and driving without a license. She must appear in Caledonia Superior Court on April 24 for arraignment. Passengers Ariya Sweeney, 20, of St. Johnsbury, and Mack Varnum, 45, of Barnet, are scheduled for arraignment in Caledonia Superior Court on June 19. Sweeney is accused of possession of drugs and violating conditions of release. Varnum is accused of possession of drugs.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments