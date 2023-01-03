Kenyattate Raejen Perry, 22, of Hammond, Louisiana, was charged on Jan. 3 on Concord Ave. with false information to a police officer and cited into Caledonia Superior Court on March 13 to answer the charge.
Barbara Root, 73, of St. Johnsbury was taken into custody on Jan. 2 in St. Johnsbury on an in-state warrant and cited into Caledonia County Court Jan. 3 on the charge.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Wade Whitehouse, 39, of St. Johnsbury was charged on Jan. 1 on Memorial Drive in St. Johnsbury on two counts of violating conditions of release. He was cited to appear on Feb. 6 on the charge in Caledonia Superior Court, Criminal Division, and was later released to medical staff who transported him to (NVRH) for medical observation.
VSP — DERBY
Nicholas Maura, 31, of Woodstock was charged on Dec. 30, 2022, on Rt. 242 in Jay with second-degree aggravated domestic assault, unlawful restraint, criminal threatening, cruelty to a child, offense committed in the presence of a child, interference with access to emergency services, negligent operation, VCOR, and DUI #2. He was ordered to appear on these charges on Jan. 3 in Orleans County Court.
Andy Alves Choez, 25, of Quincy, Mass. was charged on Jan. 2 at the I-91 point of entry in Derby Line with possession of cocaine and possession of a depressant drug. Lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility on $5,000 bail, he was cited into Orleans County Court on Jan. 3 in this matter.
