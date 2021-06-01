ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
Hillary L. Hoffman, 32, of Wells River, was cited into Caledonia Superior Court on Aug. 2 on the charge of driving while license criminally suspended. The arrest took place May 30 on Cote Court after officers noticed a motor vehicle violation on a vehicle crossing the Portland Street bridge.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Marrisa Ilsley, 45, of Newbury, was not injured in a May 30 accident on Moore Hill Road in Newbury. Police say Ilsley was reaching for an item in the vehicle when she struck a tree that had fallen and partially blocked the roadway. The collision caused the vehicle to go off the roadway and strike another nearby tree. Speed and electronic devices were not contributing circumstances in the crash, and Ilsley was not issued any warnings or tickets. Her 2021 Honda Pilot had extensive front passenger side damage.
Troopers responded to a 911 call on May 31 reporting a violent domestic altercation on Moose River Drive in St. Johnsbury. Investigation resulted in the arrest of Jeffrey Carrasco, 49, of St. Johnsbury, for allegedly injuring another household member. He was due June 1 in Caledonia County Court to answer to the charge of domestic assault.
Upon arrival to a May 31 single-vehicle crash on Mathewson Hill Road in Wheelock, troopers spoke with the operator, later identified as Alyssa Martin, 25, of St. Johnsbury. While speaking with Martin, troopers detected signs of impairment and subsequently arrested her for suspicion of DUI. She was later released with a citation to appear June 21 in Caledonia County Superior Court. She was uninjured in the crash, and her 2019 Nissan Elantra had front-end damage.
At 1 a.m. on May 30, police were made aware of a vehicle off the road with no one with it on Comerford Dam Road in Barnet. Troopers met with the operator, David Hutchison, 19, of St. Johnsbury, who advised that he lost control of the truck while negotiating a corner. There were no injuries and the 2018 Ram 1500 was removed from the road with what was described as extensive damage.
VSP — DERBY
Troopers responded to a May 31 report of a vehicle off the road with no one with it on Ketchum Road in Craftsbury. Arriving to find the vehicle upside down in a ditch, troopers called the operator, Lilliane Williams, 18, of Stannard, who advised that she had lost control of the car while negotiating a corner. There were no injuries and the 2006 Subaru Legacy was removed from the road with extensive damage.
HARDWICK POLICE
Penny Jo Davison, 45, of Newport, was arrested and cited May 26 on the allegation of DUI on Route 16 in Hardwick. She was cited and released to friends.
Matthew Thompson, 33, of Woodbury, was cited to appear in Caledonia County Court, to face an allegation of criminal DLS filed May 26.
BETHLEHEM POLICE
Alejandro Hererra-Delgado, 26, of Pembroke, N.H., was charged with public urination or defecation, criminal mischief, May 25 on Agassiz Street. His court location, date and time of appearance is to be determined.
Kevin P. Webber, 44, of Bethlehem, was taken into protective custody at 11 p.m. at 53 Agassiz St.
BERLIN POLICE
On May 31, the Berlin Police Department was called to Walmart on Berlin Mall Road for a report of a female concealing items from the business. The suspect was identified as Samantha A. Durham, 27, of Glover. Durham was reportedly seen by officers concealing the items and leaving the store without paying for anything. Durham, police said, had been caught on camera stealing from the business twice in the past, but was never caught. In the past, Durham had run from the business as employees attempted to confront her. This time Durham was apprehended without incident, and the stolen items were returned to the business. Durham was transported back to the PD for processing and cited into Washington Court, Criminal Division, on July 15 to answer to three counts of retail theft. She was also issued a notice against trespass from Walmart and the Berlin Mall.
