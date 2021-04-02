Police Logs

ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
Shauna Herbert, 35, of St. Johnsbury, was cited for unlawful trespass for an alleged incident on July 26, 2020 at Maplefield’s. Herbert was cited to appear June 7 in Caledonia Court.
A minor operating a car on Railroad Street on March 30 was found to be in possession of two boxes, of 12 bottles each, of Twisted Tea alcoholic beverage. An investigation led to a charge of furnishing alcohol to a minor by Brandon Neville, 37, of Lyndonville who was cited into Caledonia Superior Court on June 14.
Scott Tobyne, 37, of St. Johnsbury, was taken into custody April 1 on an active arrest warrant and scheduled April 2 into Caledonia Court.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Police received a March 17 report of two stolen Yamaha golf carts taken from the Lake Morey Country Club maintenance shop in Fairlee. The carts were both white with roofs. One had the number 66 in black just under the seat, and the other had a fabricated black steel rear bumper with a small hitch. They were taken, police said, sometime between the night of March 16 and the morning of March 17. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Trooper Haley of the St. Johnsbury barracks at (802) 222-4680.
Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash into a pole on Barnet Center Road on March 30. Police say Charles McAlpine, 77, of Barnet, failed to maintain his lane and left the roadway into an open field. The operator tried to drive back onto the roadway, but collided with a telephone pole, snapping it in two. No injuries were reported. The 2013 Toyota Tacoma sustained front-end damage and was towed from the scene.
VSP — DERBY
Vermont State Police received a March 15 report from David Whitcomb, 55, of Derby, advising he had been assaulted by Lori Hastings, 53, also of Derby, on Route 111 in that town. Further investigation determined both parties had been separated and both accused each other of assault. Hastings was cited to appear April 20 in court in Orleans on the charge of simple assault.
Police received a March 31 report of a citizen dispute on Dexter Mountain Road in Glover. Police say Nicholas Lantagne, 24, of Glover, was in physical control of a vehicle while impaired, and was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI. Lantagne was processed for the offense and released with a citation to appear April 20 in court in Orleans on the charge of DUI refusal.
