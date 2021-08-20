ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
Melissa Kay Howard, 38, of St. Johnsbury, was cited to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court on Oct. 18 to answer the charge of driving while license criminally suspended due to DUI, as a result of an Aug. 19 traffic stop on Mountain View Drive.
—-
Trevor Covey, 23, of St. Johnsbury, was cited to appear on Nov. 22 in Caledonia County Court on the charge of criminal DLS after he was stopped on Aug. 15 at 2:06 a.m. at the Maplefield’s parking lot on Western Avenue for operating an unregistered vehicle. He was subsequently found to be operating after criminal suspension.
LYNDONVILLE POLICE
On Aug. 17, police responded to 62 Broad St., the Passumpsic Savings Bank, for a report of two males passed out inside a vehicle. Police say Jared Bradley, 40, homeless, and Jamie Cates, 26, of Wheelock, were in possession of 11.6g of suspected heroin and 4.4g of suspected crack/cocaine. Both were arrested and processed at the Lyndonville Police Department, and released on charges of narcotics possession. Bradley was also cited for violating his conditions of release from a separate case. They will answer the charges on Sept. 20 in court.
VSP — DERBY
Police seek information regarding the Aug. 18 theft of a Cast Iron John Deer pedal tractor stolen from the property of Darla Clement on Route 101 in Troy. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Derby barracks at (802) 334-8881.
—-
Cheyanne Thompson, 38, of Craftsbury, was arrested on Aug. 17 and charged with violation of conditions of release and criminal threatening after police developed probable cause to believe she contacted Nicholas Hill, 38, also of Craftsbury, violating her court-ordered conditions of release. She was later released with a citation to appear on Aug. 24 in Orleans County Court. Police say the incident remains under investigation.
—-
Police received a report of a one-vehicle crash Aug. 19 in Coventry near 2747 Coventry Station Rd. The operator, Kendra Crowe, 19, of Coventry, sustained what police said was serious bodily injury. A small child in a car seat in the back seat of the vehicle sustained minimal, non-life-threatening injuries. Crowe and the child were transported by EMS to North Country Hospital in Newport. Police say that Crowe’s vehicle left the traveled portion of the roadway to the right and struck a tree. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
VSP — MIDDLESEX
Mandy Chan, 29, of Cabot was issued a citation to appear Oct. 7 in Washington County Superior Court to answer the charge of simple assault after police investigation revealed she assaulted Vicki Borland, 59, of Montpelier at a residence on Main St. in Cabot.
