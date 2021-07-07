Police Logs
ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE

Taylor May, 26, of St. Johnsbury was arrested July 5 on Winter St., and charged with driving without a license. He was cited into Caledonia Superior Court to answer this charge on Sept. 13.

——-

On June 6 police responded to a reported hit-and-run in the parking lot of Cole’s Redemption in St Johnsbury. A witness advised that the offender left in a Morgan Construction vehicle on Portland Street heading east. Investigation revealed the offender was Eric R. Berry, 34 of Lunenburg. He was taken into custody and cited to appear on Aug. 30 in Caledonia County Court for the offense of driving while criminally suspended.

HARDWICK POLICE

Police said speed was not a factor and there were no arrests or citations in a June 29 single-vehicle accident in on Garvin Hill Rd. in Greensboro. A 2009 Toyota Corolla ended up on its passenger side after the operator, Jonas Komhire, 26, lost control on the loose gravel and went off the left side of the road. Two occupants were taken by private vehicle to NVRH for minor injuries.

——-

Citations will be forthcoming in a minor two-car accident June 29 in the M&M parking lot. Police say a vehicle driven by Patrick Stacey, 30 backed into a parked pickup owned by Jeffrey McCoy. Stacey left the scene on foot prior to the police’s arrival.

VSP MIDDLESEX

Kyle Jestings, 24, of Barre Town was arrested July 5 on Rt. 2 in Cabot, and charged with domestic assault and criminal mischief. He was issued a criminal citation to appear July 6 in Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division, and released.

