ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
James Macura, 47, of St. Johnsbury was issued a citation to appear June 14 in Caledonia County Court for allegedly violating an abuse prevention order on April 3.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
State police were called on April 13 about a 1:37 p.m. single-vehicle crash on I-91 in Sheffield. Police say that a northbound 2011 Chrysler Town & Country operated by Nicole Kennedy, 31, of Newport was traveling north when she lost control of the vehicle, and it went off the roadway and rolled over. The car was totaled, but there were no injuries, and members of the Sheffield Fire Department as well as Lyndon Rescue responded to the scene.
HARDWICK POLICE
Investigating the April 10 report of a citizen dispute at a Rt. 14S residence, officers Gagnon and Stacey met with a male who claimed to have been assaulted by two females. “Immediately after our arrival, two cars pulled in, one with three males and the other with two females,” the report stated. “The males were attempting to get to the male victim. They were stating that he had punched one of the females. He had stated that they attacked him first. “One of the males went for a gun and so did the victim.”
At that point, the officers diffused the situation, and the investigation continues into the incident, the report stated.
——-
Responding to an April 9 report of a male passed out in a pickup truck at Tops Friendly Market, officers screened and later processed for DUI-II, Michael Deering, 58, of Hardwick.
