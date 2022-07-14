ST. JOHNSBURY — POLICE

Derek Dawson, 32, of St. Johnsbury was charged July 8 on Railroad St. with driving with license suspended and cited to appear Sept. 26 on the charge in Caledonia County Court.

—-

Justin Benton, 27, of Lyndon was charged July 12 with driving without a license and with a prior civil conviction for the same violation within the past two years and will face the charge with an arraignment date of Sept. 19 in Caledonia Superior Court.

VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY

Katherine Stackelberg, 56, of Albany was charged July 13 with DUI on I-91 in Lyndon, and cited into Caledonia County Court Aug. 1 to answer the charge.

VSP — DERBY

Amber Brooks, 51, of Brighton was cited into Orleans Superior Court on July 12 after being charged the previous day, July 11, with DUI #3, resisting arrest, and assault on a protected professional. The alleged incident occurred on Rt. 58 in Brownington. Brooks was transported to Northern State Correctional Facility with court-ordered conditions that she not be released until providing a BAC of .000%, and that she only be released to a court-appointed responsible adult.

—-

Shane Lontine, 40, of Newport was charged July 13 with leaving the scene of an accident, and negligent operation on Main St. (Rt. 58) in Orleans. Police say he squealed his tires, left his travel lane, and lost control of his vehicle. Lontine’s vehicle collided with the Barton River bridge, causing major damage to the vehicle’s front end and cracking a pillar on the side of the bridge. Lontine was cited into Orleans Criminal Court on Aug. 30 on the charges.

