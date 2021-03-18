NHSP — TROOP F
Autumn Supernois, 25, of North Stratford, was arrested March 11 at 24 Wooddale Rd., Apt. 2, in Stratford on a bench warrant.
——-
Nicholas Peterson, 28, of Bath, was arrested March 11 at 163 Pettyboro Rd. in Bath for criminal trespass, theft by unauthorized taking, and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
——-
Raymond Champagne, 42, of Pittsburg, was arrested March 3 along Route 3 in Clarksville on bench warrants.
LITTLETON POLICE
Frank Stockley, 53, of Lyman, was arrested March 12 on St. Johnsbury Road for second-offense driving under the influence and driving with an open container of alcohol. He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in Littleton District Court on April 13.
——-
Andrew Dulude, of Colchester, Vt., was arrested March 11 on a warrant for aggravated felonious sexual assault for a pattern of sexual assault and for violation of privacy. He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in court on May 11.
——-
Joseph Clay, 43, of Whitefield, was arrested March 11 on West Main Street on a bench warrant. He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in district court on April 13.
——-
Brittany Stinson, 29, of Dalton, was taken into drug-related protective custody on March 10 on West Main Street and held at the Grafton County House of Corrections.
——-
Tyler Peno, 22, of Littleton, was arrested March 1 on Cottage Street for criminal trespass. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on April 13.
On March 3, Peno was arrested again on Cottage Street for criminal trespass and released on summons.
On March 8, Peno was arrested on Cottage Street for criminal trespass and receiving stolen property. He was released on personal recognizance bail.
On March 10, Peno was arrested on Bethlehem Road for criminal trespass and willful concealment. He was released on summons.
——-
Nicole Gentile, 28, of Littleton, was arrested March 9 on three bench warrants. She was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in Laconia District Court on April 26.
——-
Jason King, 44, of Littleton, was arrested March 8 on North Littleton Road on a Grafton Superior Court warrant and held at the Grafton County House of Corrections.
——-
Heather Martin, 30, of Lincoln, was arrested March 7 on West Main Street for contempt of court. She was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in Littleton District Court on April 13.
——-
Amanda Mason, 31, of Hyde Park, Vt., was arrested March 6 by Rochester police on a Littleton Police Department warrant for theft by unauthorized taking. She was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in court on April 13.
——-
Katie Knapp, 31, of Littleton, was arrested on March 5 on South Street for stalking and held at the Grafton County House of Corrections.
——-
Dylan Brink, 24, of Lyndonville, Vt., was arrested March 4 by New Hampshire State Police on a warrant for two counts of issuing bad checks. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on April 13.
——-
Jessica Lafferty, 25, of Littleton, was arrested March 3 on a warrant for criminal trespass. She was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on April 13.
——-
Steven Blaisdell, 30, of Littleton, was arrested March 3 on Mann’s Hill Road as a fugitive from justice and on a warrant for unauthorized use of a vehicle. He was held at the House of Corrections and arraigned March 4 at Grafton Superior Court.
——-
Ranae Ross, 32, of Littleton, was arrested March 2 on Meadow Street on bench warrants and held at the House of Corrections.
——-
Justin Sherman, 34, of Chichester, was arrested March 1 on St. Johnsbury Road on a New Hampshire Department of Corrections warrant for possessing less than five grams of fentanyl with the intent to sell. He was held in the House of Corrections.
——-
Sarah Higgins, 27, of Lisbon, was arrested March 1 on bench warrants and warrants for domestic violence, simple assault, and criminal mischief. Total bail was set at $500 cash and she appeared in court on March 9.
——-
A male juvenile, 16, and female juvenile, both of Littleton, were arrested Feb. 27 on Pleasant Street. The male was charged with unlawful transportation of alcohol by a minor and failing to yield at a yield or stop sign and released to an adult. The female was charged with unlawful possession of tobacco by a minor and released to an adult. Both are scheduled to appear in court on April 13.
