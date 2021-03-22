Police Logs

ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE

On March 19, Myisha Reid, 25, of St. Johnsbury was issued a citation to appear in court May 17 to answer to a charge of retail theft, stemming from a Feb. 25 incident when she was accused of taking merchandise from The White Market in St. Johnsbury without paying for it.

VSP — DERBY

Police responded on March 21 to a 5:59 p.m. report of an erratic driver in the area of 273 VT Rt. 253 in Canaan. US Border Patrol agents assisted troopers with locating the vehicle involved. Troopers then made contact with the operator, Richard Slater, 57, of Canaan, and subsequently took him into custody for suspicion of DUI. Slater was transported to the state police barracks in Derby for processing and later released with a citation to appear April 20 in Essex County Court on the charge of DUI.

VSP — MIDDLESEX

On March 8, The Washington County Unit for Special Investigations received a report of a sex offense. This report was investigated by detectives assigned to the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Subsequent investigation revealed that Samuel Russell, 19, of Greensboro, was alleged to have committed the crime of lewd and lascivious conduct. He was ordered to appear on April 29 in Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer the charge.

