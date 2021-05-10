Police Logs

ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
On May 7 the St Johnsbury Police Department concluded its ongoing investigation into a couple of recent cases where items were reported stolen or damaged. Police said the crimes occurred April 30-May 1 at 725 Railroad St. and 42 Washington Ave.
On May 7, police charged Alex Brown, 32, a St. Johnsbury area homeless person with burglary, operation w/out owner consent aggravated, unlawful mischief, petit larceny, and violations of conditions of release. He was held on $5,000 bail and arraigned on May 10.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Stephanie Pleasant, 40, of Ryegate, was charged with first-degree aggravated domestic assault (x2), reckless endangerment and assault on a law enforcement officer after troopers responded to a May 8 report of a domestic assault in the area of Route 302 in Groton. While being taken into custody, Pleasant allegedly assaulted a trooper. Police say she strangled a household member. Pleasant was transported to the St. Johnsbury barracks for processing and was later held, pending a verifiable address for curfew, at the North East Correctional Complex pending a May 10 court appearance.
VSP — DERBY
Savannah Bradshaw, 50, of Charleston, was charged May 8 with DUI Drugs after police responded to a 6:45 p.m. call of an operator of a motor vehicle in the Derby Village Store parking lot who appeared to be passing out behind the wheel.
Police say Bradshaw was operating while under the influence of drugs. She was taken into custody, processed at the Derby barracks and released to the custody of a sober adult with a citation to appear June 29 in Orleans court.
———
Responding to a May 9 report of family fight at the Pine Crest Motel & Cabins in Barton, troopers determined Cassie A. Boomhower, 22, of Morgan, and William Barlow, 30, of Barton, were arguing and smashed the window on the front door. Boomhower was charged with unlawful mischief and aggravated disorderly conduct, and was cited to appear June 29 in Orleans County Superior Court, Criminal Division.
BETHLEHEM POLICE
Kimberly A. Thayer, 50, of Bethlehem, N.H., was charged May 8 with DUI-impairment at 2:30 a.m. on Brook Road in Bethlehem and cited to appear May 11 in Littleton District Court to answer to the charge.
