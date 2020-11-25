Police Logs

ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE

Police were notified Nov. 24 that Monique Lapoint, 28, of St. Johnsbury, was in The White Market, violating a notice of trespass. Police say Lapoint had active court conditions of release that also prohibited her from entering that market. Lapoint allegedly left the area prior to police arrival but was later walking located on Railroad Street. Lapoint was arrested, fingerprinted, and released with a citation to appear Feb. 1, 2021 in court on charges of trespass and violation of conditions of release.

