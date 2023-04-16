Gary Bolton, 33, of Newark, was arrested on April 15 in St. Johnsbury on four warrants for failure to appear on multiple warrants in Caledonia and Chittenden County courts including grand larceny, unlawful mischief, fentanyl trafficking, violating conditions of release, receiving stolen property and petit larceny. Bolton was lodged at the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility on $3,200 bail.
George Phelps, 30, of Marshfield, was arrested on April 14 on Railroad Street on an active warrant, and released with a citation to appear June 26 in Caledonia County Court in this matter.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
An investigation is underway into a burglary allegedly committed between April 2-13 at the Newbury residence of Brett and Cindy Christianson. The perpetrator(s) may have ties to the Woodsville, NH area based on additional information obtained at the 7437 Scotch Hollow Road scene of the burglary, troopers said. Anyone with information about this incident or who has witnessed suspicious activity in the area is encouraged to contact Trooper Evan Johnson at the St. Johnsbury barracks (802-748-3111). Tips can also be anonymously submitted by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).
Benjamin Towle, 28, of Danville, was charged on April 14 on I-91 with DUI and cited to face the charge on May 1 in Caledonia County Court.
Kristopher Anctil, 38, of Sutton, was charged on April 14 on Memorial Drive with DUI #2 and cited into Caledonia County Court on May 1 to answer the charge.
Cody Sherman, 34, of Newbury, was arrested on an active warrant on April 15 at 71 Leete Hill Road, Newbury. Transported to Northeast Regional Correctional Facility, he was cited to appear later in Orange County Court.
VSP — DERBY
Michael Roberts, 31, of Jeffersonville, was charged on April 15 on Routhier Road in Troy with DUI and cited to face the charge on May 2 in Orleans Court, Criminal Division.
Dakota Moses, 31, of Coventry, was charged on April 14 on Main Street in Coventry with aggravated assault after troopers were called to the scene of a physical altercation between Moses and Dale Bennett, 48, also of Coventry. Moses allegedly assaulted Bennett with a weapon and intentionally damaged a tractor. Moses was cited in the Orleans Court, Criminal Division, on April 17.
