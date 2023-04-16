ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE

Gary Bolton, 33, of Newark, was arrested on April 15 in St. Johnsbury on four warrants for failure to appear on multiple warrants in Caledonia and Chittenden County courts including grand larceny, unlawful mischief, fentanyl trafficking, violating conditions of release, receiving stolen property and petit larceny. Bolton was lodged at the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility on $3,200 bail.

