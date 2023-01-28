Police Logs

Thomas A. Hurd, 37, of St. Johnsbury was charged on Jan. 29 on Portland St. and Caledonia St. with DUI #1, and will appear on Feb. 13 in Caledonia Superior Court on the charge.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
A Topsham man escaped serious injury from a Jan. 26 single-vehicle crash in Topsham that occurred, police said, when his dog jumped into the lap of operator Kevin Buckland, 39, of Topsham, causing him to lose control. His vehicle had moderate front-end damage after striking a telephone pole and sign.
— —
Lodged at NERC due to lack of a court-approved address, Cameron Lills, 20, of St. Johnsbury was charged on Jan. 27 on Hill St. in St. Johnsbury with domestic assault/offense committed within the presence of a child. He was cited to court on Jan. 30.
— —
Crystal Butler, 35, of Orange was charged on Jan. 28 on Rt. 302 in Orange with DUI, and neglident operation. She was cited to answer the charges on Feb. 15 in Orange County Court, Criminal Division.
— —
Brock, Garand, 35, no hometown listed, was charged on Jan. 28 on Crepeault Hill Rd. in St. Johnsbury with DUI #2, and cited to answer the charge on Feb. 13 in Caledonia Court.
VSP — DERBY
Troopers are looking for information regarding property that was vandalized last fall at 2808 Pepin Road in Brownington. The incident was believed to have happened around Oct. 31, 2022. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Derby barracks at 802-334-8881.
— —
Thomas Rooney, 33, of Barton was charged on Jan. 27 on Main St. in Orleans with violating of conditions of release and cited to answer the charge on Feb. 28 in Orleans County Court.
— —
Brent Bapp, 37, of Barton was charged on Jan. 26 on Leblanc Rd. with violating conditions of release and cited into Orleans Court District on Feb. 21 in the matter.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.