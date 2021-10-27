ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
Burglary and grand larceny were allegedly committed on Oct. 11 at a Caledonia Street home. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Ofc. Gerald Schartner with the St. Johnsbury Police Department at (802) 748-2314.
—-
Responding Oct. 19 to a report of a dispute, Hubert Spencer, 23, of St. Johnsbury, was taken into custody on an active arrest warrant on Railroad Street.
—-
Shawn Rich, 43, of St. Johnsbury, was taken into custody on an active arrest warrant on Oct. 26 on Spring Street.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Jackson Mitchell III, 41, of Lyndon, was charged with domestic assault on Oct. 25 in Lyndon and cited to appear on the allegation Oct. 26 in Caledonia County Court.
—-
Responding to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Oct. 26 on the Peacham Road in Danville, there was no operator with the vehicle when troopers arrived. While speaking with a witness on the scene, the operator, identified as Trevor Irwin, 26, of Danville, was reportedly seen driving through the scene of the crash on a moped. A traffic stop was initiated on the moped. Irwin allegedly displayed indicators of impairment and was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. He’ll answer the charge of DUI on Nov. 15 in Caledonia County Court.
—-
Christian Curschmann, 42, of Lyndon, was charged Oct. 26 with DUI 3 and criminal DLS, the result of a motor vehicle stop on Memorial Drive in Lyndon. He’ll answer the charges on Nov. 15 in Caledonia County Superior Court, Criminal Division.
VSP — DERBY
Jeremy Weber, 20, of Charleston, was charged Oct. 24 with leaving the scene of an accident (LSA) after troopers were notified of a male who had crashed his vehicle on Dane Hill Road in Charleston, allegedly causing property damage and leaving the scene. He’ll answer the charge on Dec. 21 in Orleans County Court in Newport.
ORLEANS COUNTY SHERIFFS DEPT.
Kyle Raymond, 32, of Irasburg, was charged with excessive speed on Oct. 13 when his motorcycle passed Deputy Cotnoir’s location, allegedly traveling 98 mph in a 50-mph zone on Route 5 in Coventry. He’ll answer the allegation Nov. 23 in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division.
