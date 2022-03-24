ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
Nathan Smires, 35, of Barnet was arrested March 22 on Railroad St. on an active warrant and lodged at the correctional facility for lack of $500 bail.
—-
Ashley Bergdoll, 29, of Derby was charged on March 22 with permitting impaired operation on Western Ave. in St. Johnsbury. At the same time, Elias Sheltra, 30, of Island Pond was charged with DUI #1. Bergdoll was cited to appear on June 20 in Caledonia Superior Court. Sheltra was given a date of April 11 to appear in Caledonia Superior Court.
—-
Kelly Lamb, 26, of Hardwick was charged March 23 with DUI, fentanyl trafficking, driving with license suspended, and three counts of violation of conditions of release. The arrest took place at the park & ride in St. Johnsbury, and Lamb was lodged in jail on $500 bail.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Alexander Grech, 62, of St. Johnsbury was charged March 21 with DUI Refusal, the result of a traffic stop on Rt. 114/Burrington Bridge Rd. He’ll answer the charge on April 11 in Caledonia County Court, Criminal Division.
VSP — DERBY
Police seek information about a March 20 burglary on Lake Region Rd. in Irasburg, in which a Champion 4500 portable generator was allegedly stolen from the residence of Ernest Rudgren. Those who may have knowledge of the burglary are asked to call the Derby barracks at 802-334-8881.
—-
Patrick Parris, 34, of Charleston appeared March 22 in Orleans County Court to answer charges filed March 19 of first-degree aggravated domestic assault/ burglary, after police determined he broke into an apartment and assaulted a household member. He was lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility on the charges, and on a probation and parole violation.
—-
Anatoly Kishinevski, 37, of Newport, was cited March 21 in Orange County Court on a charge filed March 1, of violation of conditions of release. He is currently being held without bail on another charge at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport.
ORLEANS COUNTY SHERIFF
Ronald Boutin JR, 22, of Derby was cited into Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division, to answer allegations from March 11 of driving with a criminally-suspended license, and eight sets of court-ordered conditions stipulating he shall not operate a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license. The court date was set for May 10.
—-
Nathan Cheney, 24, of Newport City was cited to appear April 19 in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division on a felony charge after he allegedly made approximately $1,100 of merchandise on Feb. 9 that had been purchased with a debit card that didn’t belong to him.
—-
Tyler Jenne, 26, of Derby was cited to appear May 10 in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer a misdemeanor charge after a check of Jenne’s license during a March 10 traffic stop in Derby determined his privilege to operate was criminally suspended.
