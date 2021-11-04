Police Logs

ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
A cellphone was found Nov. 3 in the Main Street south area, and turned into St. Johnsbury Police Department. The owner can claim it after properly identifying it.
—-
Brent A. Sargent, 28, of St. Johnsbury, was charged Oct. 29 with DUI 1 (Refusal) after a traffic stop on Western Avenue and cited to appear Nov. 8 in Caledonia County Court to answer the charge.
—-
Tyler N. Brooks, 25, of Sutton, was charged Oct. 28 with DUI 2 after a traffic stop on Route 2B in St. Johnsbury and cited to appear Nov. 8 in Caledonia County Court to answer the charge.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
David Beer, 40, of Lyndon, was cited Nov. 2 into Caledonia Criminal Superior Court to answer to the charge of violation of conditions of release, and lodged at Northeast Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury to be detoxed. The incident occurred on Calendar Brook Road in Lyndon.
—-
Skye Gocklin, 32, of Groton, was cited to appear Jan. 10, 2022, in Caledonia County Court on the charge of petit larceny, the result of an alleged Oct. 17 theft from West Barnet Quick Stop of a charity donation jar that contained cash and change. It was captured on video surveillance from the store, police said, and with the help of the public, Gocklin was identified and subsequently issued a citation.
—-
Injuries were minor, but driver’s side damage was heavy to both vehicles as a result of a two-vehicle accident on Nov. 3 on Route 5 in Burke. According to police, a 2020 Chevy Sonic operated by Thomas Kuczek, 35, of Brownington, was southbound on Route 5, while a 2013 Dodge Ram operated by Susan Davio, 58, of Charleston, was going north. Kuczek’s vehicle swerved into the northbound lane and collided with Davio’s. Kuczek was screened for DUI, taken into custody, processed for DUI at the barracks and released with a citation to appear Nov. 22 in Caledonia Court for DUI and driving with a suspended license-criminal. His vehicle also had heavy front-end damage, police said.
VSP — DERBY
Mark Roy, 26, of Newport, was cited to appear Nov. 9 in Orleans County District Court on the charge of violation of abuse prevention order.
