VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Displaying signs of impairment after troopers conducted an investigatory motor vehicle stop on a suspicious vehicle along Lily Pond Road, Amy Rast, 52, of Lyndonville, was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI, processed at the barracks and released with a citation to appear Aug. 23 in Caledonia County Court on the charge of DUI.
VSP — DERBY
Troopers received a July 30 report of Barton’s Brent Bapp, 35, violating his court-ordered conditions of release. Bapp was later located outside a residence in Coventry when he fled on foot from troopers. He was quickly captured and taken into custody and transported to the barracks for processing. Bapp was later lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility on $10,000 bail, on the charges of violation of conditions of release x3, and resisting arrest. He was cited to answer the charges Aug. 3 in Orleans County Court.
——-
Courtney Shortsleeve, 29, of Derby, was uninjured in a July 31 single-vehicle crash at 1:23 a.m. when police say she failed to negotiate a left-hand corner on Darling Hill Road in Derby. Her vehicle went off the road and came to rest in the shrubbery. The 2005 Saturn Ion was totaled, and she was issued a ticket for failure to maintain her lane.
——-
Trevor Gaouette, 31, of St. Johnsbury, was taken into custody at 2:19 a.m. July 31 on Route 16 in Westmore near the north beach, and charged with DUI and negligent operation after troopers observed a vehicle stuck on the curb separating the beach and the roadway. His vehicle was towed and he’s cited to face the charges Aug. 17 in Orleans County Court.
VSP — MIDDLESEX
Scott Cookson, 52, of Cabot, was issued a citation on July 30 to answer to the charge of violation of abuse prevention order on Aug. 2 in Washington Country Court.
