After a close call in which a vehicle with a family of three inside was allegedly run off the road on Route 2 near Mattingly Lane in Concord the night of June 10 at about 1:04 a.m., state police are on the lookout for the vehicle that caused the crash, and ask the public’s assistance.
The crash resulted in injury and entrapment to the family and its dog. The victims got a call out for help while entrapped and said their vehicle had been struck from behind by a vehicle traveling in the same direction at a high rate of speed, which rammed them off the road down an embankment. The suspect vehicle then fled the scene, police said.
The suspect vehicle is described as a white, older model (mid-2000s) pickup truck, unknown make/model. The truck is described as heavy-duty, possibly a work truck, with a back rack. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any helpful information, is asked to contact VSP St. Johnsbury at 802-748-3111. Anonymous tips can be submitted at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
Responding to a suspicious June 2 call on Eastern Avenue in St. Johnsbury of a 15-year-old meeting a reported 28-year-old, police on June 6 arrested Johnathen D. Young, 36, of St. Johnsbury after another alleged meeting on June 6. He was cited to appear June 12 in Caledonia Superior Court on charges of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child and luring a child.
— —
Asia Goldsmith, 31, of St. Johnsbury, was arrested June 12 on Washington Avenue in St. Johnsbury on a warrant and cited into Orleans County Court June 19 to face the charge.
VSP — DERBY
Dustin Sheltra, 27, of Charleston, was cited in Orleans Superior Court on June 12 to answer a charge of violation 0f the condition of release filed on June 10 in Derby.
— —
James Beauvais, 49, of Holland, was cited into Orleans Criminal on June 12 to answer a charge of violating an abuse prevention order filed June 9 in Newport Center.
— —
Casey Humphrey, 20, of Brownington, was cited into Orleans Superior Court on June 12 on a charge filed June 11 in Derby of violation of conditions of release.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.