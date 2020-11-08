Police Logs

Brian Labarron

VSP — DERBY

On Nov. 8, the Vermont State Police investigated a domestic disturbance that allegedly took place on Dane Hill Road in the town of West Charleston. Police say Michael Amatruda, 35, of West Charleston, hit the victim and denied the victim access to emergency services. Amatruda was taken into custody without incident and processed for 1st degree aggravated domestic assault and interference with access to emergency services at the Vermont State Police barracks in Derby. Amatruda is scheduled to appear in Orleans County Court on Nov. 10 at 1 p.m.

