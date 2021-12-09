ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
Daniel C. Berube, 39, of St. Johnsbury, was charged Dec. 5 on Western Avenue with violating conditions of release and cited to answer the charge Dec. 7 at Caledonia County Court.
—-
Rafael Owens, 39, of St. Johnsbury, was arrested at 4:06 a.m., Dec. 6 on Railroad Street and charged with domestic assault. He was flash cited into Caledonia Superior Court to answer the case Dec 7.
—-
Mackenzie Fox, 26, of Littleton, N.H., was charged Dec. 4 with operating without owner’s consent after police say they located, in a driveway on Oak Street in St. Johnsbury, a vehicle that reportedly had been stolen. She was cited to answer the charge on Feb. 7 in Caledonia County Court. The passenger of the vehicle, Todd Dovholuk, was reportedly taken into custody on three outstanding warrants.
LYNDONVILLE POLICE
The Lyndonville Police are investigating two incidents that occurred last weekend.
The first is the theft of a catalytic converter off a large E350 truck that was parked at 182 South Wheelock Rd. in the town of Lyndon. This theft occurred sometime Saturday or Sunday. The catalytic converter is described as being a larger model and appears to have been cut off.
The second incident occurred at the AmeriGas lot on Industrial Park Road. Over the weekend a vehicle entered the lot on two separate occasions. A storage shed was entered and gone through with several 50-foot rolls of copper piping being taken. Anyone with any information on either of these incidents are asked to contact Lyndonville Police at (802) 626-1271.
VSP — DERBY
Police are on the lookout for Thomas Lussier, 41, of Barton, who allegedly left the scene of a Dec. 5 accident on Glover Street in the town of Glover. The operator allegedly caused property damage to a utility pole, and troopers say that Lussier was the operator. Lussier has not yet been located and has a warrant for his arrest for first-degree aggravated domestic assault. If anyone has any information pertaining to his whereabouts, contact the Derby barracks at (802) 334-8881.
VSP — MIDDLESEX
No serious injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident on Dec. 9 on I-89 in Berlin, Vt. Police found that a vehicle operated by Kristin Morgan, 34, of Windsor, Vt., made an unsafe lane change in front of a Western Star truck operated by Joshua Smith, 27, of Barton, resulting in Smith’s vehicle rear-ending Morgan’s, totaling her 2005 Toyota 4Runner. The occupants of the Toyota were transported to Central Vermont Hospital to be evaluated. The left lane of I-89 was closed until the incident scene was cleared.
