Police Logs

Mikayla Camber, 20, of St. Johnsbury, was arraigned on April 27 in Caledonia Court after she was found to have an active warrant for her arrest, as she had failed to appear on April 25 for arraignment on a pending Violating Conditions of Release (VCOR) charge. Bail on the warrant had been set at $100. Camber was taken into custody and later issued a new citation for the FTA.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Joseph Tanner, 45, of Lyndon, was cited to appear May 16 in Caledonia County Court on a charge of DUI filed April 25 on Route 122 in Lyndon.
Christian Haines, 29, of St. Johnsbury, was charged on April 26 with leaving the scene of an accident that occurred in front of Kinney Drugs on Memorial Drive. Surveillance footage that recorded the event led police to Haines, and he was cited to appear on the charge on June 8 in Caledonia Criminal Court.
—-
Placed under arrest and transported April 26 to Northeast Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury for detox, Ralph Morale Jr., 60, of St. Johnsbury, was cited to appear June 8 in Caledonia Criminal Court on charges of unlawful trespass, disorderly conduct and violation of conditions of release. The incident took place on Portland Street in St. Johnsbury.
VSP — WESTMINSTER
Two vehicles were totaled and one person was hospitalized with serious injuries as a result of an April 25 accident on I-91 south in Windsor. Buddy Covey, 37, of East Ryegate, was arrested for suspicion of DUI (Drugs) and transported to Mt. Ascutney Hospital for suspected minor injuries. At the conclusion of processing, he was issued a citation to appear June 28 in Windsor Superior Court, Criminal Division, on the charge of DUI-Drugs.
