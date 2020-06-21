Police Logs

VSP DERBY
Vermont State Police are asking for information about June 18 reports of vandalism in Craftsbury. Police received a report of vandalism on Rt. 14 and South Craftsbury Road in which a Craftsbury Farmers Market sign was defaced with the words “KILL THE PREZ” in spray paint. The town line sign between Greensboro and Hardwick on Route 14 was also found to have been painted with a similar color spray paint.
The caller also reported a Black Lives Matter mural painted in front of Craftsbury Commons was defaced by a dark-colored full-sized pickup truck doing a burnout on the pavement at approximately 9:30 p.m. June 18.
It is not yet known if these acts are connected. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Derby at 802-334-8881.
On June 18 at approximately 9:35 p.m., state police were notified of a vehicle stuck in the roadway on Perron Hill in Glover. A trooper responded and met with the operator, identified as Destiny McAllister, 21, of Orleans. McAllister exhibited signs of impairment and after a subsequent investigation, she was
taken into custody for suspicion of DUI, transported to the Derby barracks, processed and later released on a citation to appear in court July 7.
Police are asking the public’s assistance about a reported attempted break-in June 18 at 8:05 p.m. at a residence on Glover St. in the Town of Glover. It appeared someone used force on a door located in the rear of the home in an attempt to gain access inside, causing damage. No entry was made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police’s Derby barracks at 802-334-8881.
