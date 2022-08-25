Police Logs
Buy Now

Rachael Traendly

ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE

Following a report of “some type of street fight” on Washington Avenue on Aug. 23, Brittany Clark, 33, of St. Johnsbury was charged with unlawful trespass, unlawful mischief, violation of an abuse prevention order, and two counts of drug possession. She’ll face arraignment on Oct. 24 in Caledonia Superior Court.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments