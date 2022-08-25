Police Logs

Following a report of “some type of street fight” on Washington Avenue on Aug. 23, Brittany Clark, 33, of St. Johnsbury was charged with unlawful trespass, unlawful mischief, violation of an abuse prevention order, and two counts of drug possession. She’ll face arraignment on Oct. 24 in Caledonia Superior Court.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
William Curley, 56, of Barre was charged July 14 with DUI Drugs on Gilman Road in Lyndon, and cited into Caledonia County Court Sept. 26 on the charge.
—-
Zacharius Faucher, 29, of St. Johnsbury was charged Aug. 24 on Old Center Rd., with DUI Drugs (#1). He’ll face arraignment in the matter on Nov. 28 in Caledonia Superior Court.
Bicycle thieves made off with two bikes sometime between the night of Aug. 23 and the morning of Aug. 24. Anyone with info, call the St. Johnsbury barracks at 802-748-3111.
VSP — DERBY
Under investigation is the reported theft of a green 2001 Honda Foreman 450 ES four-wheeler in the early-morning hours of Aug. 19 from an East Street address in the village of Orleans. The owner, Michael Shaw, 52, of Barton, said the vehicle had a plow, a Jeep winch on the front, and a car battery with jumper cables on the back. Anyone with information, call the Derby barracks at 802-334-8881.
BRADFORD POLICE
Rachael Traendly, 35, of White River Junction, was charged Aug. 23 with DUI #2-refusal, and disorderly conduct on Main Street in Bradford. Lodged as an incapacitated person at NERCC in St. Johnsbury, she was cited to answer the two charges on Sept. 7 in Orange County Court.
VSP — WILLISTON
There were no injuries from a two-car accident on Aug. 25 on Rt. 100 in the town of Eden. The vehicles each suffered driver’s-side damage. The vehicles were removed from the scene, and Bruce Spaulding, 51, of Lowell was issued a Vermont Civil Violation complaint for failing to drive to the right.
