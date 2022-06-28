Joshua Herring, 30, of Barre City was cited June 24 into Caledonia Superior Court with an arraignment date of Aug. 22 to answer two charges of sex offender registry violation greater than 5 days.
Imani Page, 27, of St. Johnsbury was charged June 27 with simple assault on Railroad St. and cited to answer the charge Sept. 19 in Caledonia County Court. Police said that Page had pushed Victoria Sherman, 31, also of St. Johnsbury, off of her bicycle, due to a previous incident, causing pain and multiple abrasions.
Tristan Garcia, 22, of Passumpsic was charged June 27 with two counts of violation of conditions of release. Garcia was seen on Portland St., where police say he took off running. He was then spotted on Railroad St., where he allegedly took off running again, cutting off a vehicle and causing it to slam on its brakes, and then seen a third time on Bay St. Garcia came into the PD on June 27 to pick up his citation for Sept. 26 in Caledonia County Court.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Anyone with information about a June 26 burglary at 91 Colby Rd. in Topsham is encouraged to contact Trooper Evan Johnson of the St. Johnsbury barracks (802-748-3111). Police say an outbuilding was entered using force and causing damage, and that several items were stolen.
OCSD
Killey Crowe, 40, of Brownington was charged June 24 with violation of conditions of release x2 on Hinman Settler Rd. in Derby, and cited to appear July 26 in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division on the charges.
