Police Logs

Djeneba R. Bent

VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY

Police took a report on Jan. 10 of several trail signs being stolen from the Tucker Mountain Town Forest in Newbury. Two signs were reported to have been taken. These signs were made of wood and have “Woodchuck Mountain Loop Trail” and “No motorized vehicles” on them. Anyone with information regarding these items is asked to call Tpr. Thompson at 802-222-4680.

