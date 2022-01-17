Police Logs

John W. Schumann, 40, of St. Johnsbury, was charged on Jan. 14 on North Avenue with driving while under criminal suspension and was cited to face the charge of DLS March 7 in Caledonia County Court.
—-
Lily Therrien, 19, of St. Johnsbury, was charged on Jan. 15 with attempting to elude a law enforcement officer. The arrest took place on Cliff Street near Central Street. She’ll face the charge on March 14 in Caledonia County Superior Court. Therrien was also issued various Vermont civil violation complaints totaling $940 in waiver fines and 15 points.
—-
George Phelps, 40, was taken into custody on Jan. 15 at a residence on Railroad Street on an active arrest warrant and lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility on $100 bail.
—-
David Marcy, 41, of Concord, was charged Jan. 15 on Portland Street with DLS (#2) Due to DUI. He was given a citation to appear March 14 in Caledonia County Superior Court.
Collins Farr, 25, of St. Johnsbury, was arrested on Jan. 16 at 12:54 a.m. and charged with DUI #1 after a patrol officer observed a suspicious truck enter the area of the town forest/pavilion parking area on Almshouse Road that is closed after dark. He was cited into Caledonia County Superior Court to answer the charge on Jan. 31.
—-
Heather A. Smith, 43, of St. Johnsbury, was taken into custody on Jan. 15 on an active arrest warrant for failure to appear on an Essex County case. She was lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport for lack of $250 bail.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Anatoly Kishinevski, 36, of Bradford, was held without bail at the Northern State Correctional Facility on Jan. 13 on the charges of domestic assault and sexual assault x2. He was cited to answer the charges on Jan. 14 in Orange County Criminal Court.
—-
Emma Hoppe, 29, of St. Johnsbury, was charged Jan. 15 with DUI on Route 2 near Red Barn Road in Danville. She’ll face the charge on Jan. 31 in Caledonia County Court.
BERLIN POLICE
Savanna Gonzalez, 33, of Concord, was charged Jan. 14 with driving on a criminal license and was cited to answer the charge March 3 in Washington County Court, Criminal Division.
