DERBY — VSP

Jan. 2 at approximately 8:17 p.m., a Vermont State Police trooper stopped to check on a motorist pulled over in the breakdown lane on Interstate 91 in the area of Mile Marker 163.2 (southbound) in the town of Barton. While speaking with the operator, Sarah Samsara, 29, of West Glover, it became apparent that she was under the influence of alcohol. After field sobriety exercises, troopers took Samsara into custody for suspicions of DUI.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments