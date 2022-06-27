ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE

Shari Hitman, 42, of St. Johnsbury was arrested June 24 on Eastern Ave. on an active felony warrant for unlawful mischief (over $1,000), and lodged on $50 bail at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility.

VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY

Ralph Morale Jr., 59, of St. Johnsbury was charged June 24 with violation of conditions of release, and disorderly conduct at White Market in Lyndonville. He was cited on these charges into Caledonia County Court on Aug. 8. Morale also was cited to appear June 27 in Caledonia Superior Court, Criminal Division on another charge of violation of conditions of release filed June 25 on Hospital Drive.

—————

Nicole VanVliet, 21, Andrew Baird, 22, and Dalice Noyes, 22, all of Burke, were each charged June 25 at a Burke residence with simple assault, and cited to answer the charge Aug. 22 in Caledonia Criminal Court.

VSP — DERBY

A June 25 single-vehicle accident on Glover St. in Barton left a 2010 Ford F150 with passenger-side damage. The operator, Amanda Barton, 38, of Barton had attempted to avoid another vehicle in the roadway, causing her to sideswipe a telephone pole, which was not damaged.

—————

Jontunaye Bathalon, 33, of North Troy was charged June 25 with retail theft after being accused of stealing numerous items on May 10 from Shaw’s Supermarket in Derby. Bathalon was cited to appear on Aug. 30 on the charge in Orleans County Court.

—————

Derek Vallieres, 42, of Island Pond was charged June 25 with excessive speed after cruiser radar clocked him at 90 mph in a 50-mph section of Rt. 105 east in Charleston. He was issued a criminal citation to appear on Aug. 30 in Orleans County Court for excessive speed.

—————

Todd Evans, 39, of Brighton was charged June 24 with DUI #1 following a single-vehicle accident on West St. in Derby, and cited into Orleans County Court on July 12 to face the charge.

