Police Logs

VSP — DERBY

As a result of a single-vehicle crash on July 5 on N. Jay Road in Troy that left him with serious but not believed to be life-threatening injuries, Jason Gardner, 49, of Hoosick Falls, NY, was charged in the emergency room of North Country Hospital with DUI #3 and cited to answer the charge September 26 in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division.

