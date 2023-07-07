Police Logs

As a result of a single-vehicle crash on July 5 on N. Jay Road in Troy that left him with serious but not believed to be life-threatening injuries, Jason Gardner, 49, of Hoosick Falls, NY, was charged in the emergency room of North Country Hospital with DUI #3 and cited to answer the charge September 26 in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division.
— —
On July 5, at approximately 4:25 p.m., state police were alerted to a storage unit break-in at Affordable Self Storage, Route 105 in Coventry. The complainant, Joseph Lafleur, 40, of Burlington, reported that his storage unit was broken into at some point within the last 3-4 weeks. Lafleur advised two rifles, fishing gear, camping gear, a Specialized road bike and a Transition Sentinel mountain bike were stolen. Anyone who may have information is asked to contact Sgt. Joshua Mikkola at joshua.mikkola@vermont.gov, call 802-334-8881, or leave an anonymous tip online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
OCSD
Allegedly traveling 86 mph in the 35 mph zone of Vance Hill Road in Newport Center on June 15, Brandon Madison, 38, of North Troy, was cited into Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division, July 18 to answer charges of excessive speed and negligent operation.
— —
Marcel Cotnoir, 46, of Barton, was charged June 16 in Derby with driving with a criminally-suspended driver’s license and cited to answer the charge July 25 in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division.
— —
Paul John Patenaude, 58, of Newport Center, was charged on June 27 on Vance Hill Road with violating conditions of release. He’ll face the charge on August 8 in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division.
— —
Travis Rollins, 45, no hometown given, was charged June 23 in Brownington after it was determined that his motor vehicle license was under criminal suspension. He was also charged with violation of the conditions of release. He’s cited to face the charges on August 15 in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division.
