Police Logs
ORLEANS COUNTY SHERIFF

Nathan Bigelow, 22, of Barton, was taken into custody on Oct. 20 after Deputy Jeremy Cotnoir reportedly saw him driving a vehicle at 70 mph in a 35 mph zone near the Albany School. Bigelow was released on a citation to appear in Orleans Superior Court on Nov. 22, where he will face a charge of excessive speed.

