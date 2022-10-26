Police Logs

Nathan Bigelow, 22, of Barton, was taken into custody on Oct. 20 after Deputy Jeremy Cotnoir reportedly saw him driving a vehicle at 70 mph in a 35 mph zone near the Albany School. Bigelow was released on a citation to appear in Orleans Superior Court on Nov. 22, where he will face a charge of excessive speed.
— — —
James Millett, 64, of Brownington, is accused of 19 violations of pre-trial release conditions. Deputy Gonyaw reported seeing Millett driving in Coventry on Oct. 25, knowing he was driving while under license suspension. After stopping Millett, the deputy reported that he determined the 19 violations, including a 24-hour curfew violation. Millett was arrested, jailed on $200 bail and set for arraignment in Orleans Superior Court on Wednesday.
ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
Ariya Sweeney, 20, of St. Johnsbury, is accused of stealing a cell phone and the phone’s case from Jeffrey Doner, 58, of St. Johnsbury, on Oct. 21. Sweeney was cited for the larceny and is scheduled to appear in Caledonia Superior Court on Dec. 19.
— — —
Scott Moore, 51, St. Johnsbury, was arrested and put in jail until he sobered up after police responded to a complaint on Oct. 25 that an impaired man was running around Railroad and Maple streets “screaming and petting fire hydrants.” A charge of violating release conditions was filed against him and he was cited to appear in Caledonia Superior Court on Dec. 12.
— — —
Brittany Clark, 33, of St. Johnsbury, was cited for four crimes of unlawful trespass at Family Dollar. Officer Robert Gerrish and Officer Jasmine Hendry reported she trespassed at the Railroad Street store on Oct. 12, Oct. 13, Oct. 18 and Oct. 20. Two arraignments are scheduled for her at Caledonia Superior Court, Dec, 12 and Dec. 19.
