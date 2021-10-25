ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
Devine Campbell-Reid, 23 of St. Johnsbury, was cited for DUI, and gross negligent operation on Oct. 21 after allegedly being found unresponsive in his vehicle on Main St. Campbell-Reid reportedly came around in the ambulance after four doses of Narcan, and was then transported to NVRH where he was released after refusing treatment and taken into custody. Campbell-Reid was processed and evaluated by a drug recognition expert, and lodged at the Northeast Correctional Complex with a citation to appear Jan. 10 in Caledonia County Court.
—-
Aaron H. Rowell, 39, of St. Johnsbury was arrested on Oct. 24 on a warrant for violation of probation. He was held at the NERCF on $10,000 bail, with a court date to be named.
VSP — DERBY
Todd Graffeo, 45, of Belvidere was charged with DUI#1 as a result of an Oct. 24 single-vehicle crash on Bousquet Rd. in Lowell, and cited to appear Nov. 9 in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division.
—-
Aaron Wheeler, 25, of Newport Center was cited to appear Nov. 9 in Orleans County Court on a charge filed Oct. 24 of DUI at the Jay Country Store on Rt. 242.
