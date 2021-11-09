Police Logs

ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
Stephen Turcotte, 43, of St. Johnsbury, was cited to appear Jan. 31, 2022 in Caledonia County Court to answer to the charge of driving w/o a license (license required), the result of a Nov. 8 traffic stop on Mill Street in St. Johnsbury.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
No injuries were reported from a Nov. 8 single-vehicle accident on Ryegate Road in Ryegate. According to police, a 2016 Subaru Forester operated by Jacob Farnsworth, 25, of Littleton, N.H., took out a powerline pole and there were wires across the roadway. Investigation revealed that Farnsworth was on his way to work, fell asleep, went off the road and crashed into the powerline pole. The auto was totaled, police said, and members of the Ryegate and Barnet Fire Departments, as well as Green Mountain Power responded to the scene.
VSP — DERBY
Hillary Howell, 32, of Troy, was charged with DUI #2, the result of a Nov. 7 traffic stop on Route 100 in Newport Center. She’s scheduled to answer the allegation Nov. 23 in Orleans County Court.
LITTLETON POLICE
Shawn LePage, 28, of St. Johnsbury, Vt., was arrested Oct. 29 on Meadow Street on bench warrants. He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in Littleton District Court on Dec. 14.
——-
Stephanie Barney, 30, of Groveton, was arrested on Oct. 29 on a warrant for domestic violence, simple assault, and obstructing the report of a crime or injury. She was released on personal recognizance bail and appeared in court on Tuesday.
——-
Edward Tillson Jr., 38, of Littleton, was arrested on Oct. 29 at Merrimack County Jail on a Littleton Police Department warrant for felony drug possession. He was held at the county jail and arraigned on Nov. 1.
——-
Jamie Knight, 44, of Bethlehem, was arrested Oct. 29 on Cottage Street on a felony warrant for fentanyl possession. Knight was released on personal recognizance bail and appeared at Grafton Superior Court.
——-
A female juvenile, 17, was arrested Oct. 27 on Grove Street for domestic violence and simple assault. Bail was set through a juvenile petition and she appeared in Littleton District Court on Oct. 29.
——-
Nicholas Daudelin, 36, of Littleton, was arrested on Oct. 27 on a felony warrant for possession of fentanyl. He was released on personal recognizance bail and appeared at Grafton Superior Court.
——-
Mackenzie Fox, 26, of Littleton, was arrested Oct. 25 on Washington Street on a warrant out of Grafton Superior Court and another warrant out of Coos Superior Court. He was held at the Grafton County House of Corrections.
——-
Kenneth England, 41, of Franconia, was arrested Oct. 25 on Meadow Street for willful concealment. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in Littleton District Court on Dec. 14.
——-
Caitlyn Hancock, 45, of Littleton, was arrested Oct. 21 on West Main Street on a charge of contempt of court. She was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 14.
——-
Myles Hodge, 22, of Littleton, and Diamond Herrera, 22,, of Bethlehem, were arrested Oct. 20 on Meadow Street for domestic violence and simple assault and a fight by mutual consent. They were released on summons and are scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 14.
——-
Christian Corliss, 32, of Wentworth, was arrested Oct. 20 on a Laconia Police Department warrant. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in Laconia District Court on Dec. 9.
——-
Kara Fry, 37, of North Woodstock, was arrested Oct. 20 on a Grafton County Sheriff’s Department warrant. She was held at the Grafton County House of Corrections.
——-
Gregory Judkins, 40, of Bethlehem, was arrested Oct. 18 on Meadow Street on bench warrants. Bail was set at $100 cash and he is scheduled to appear in Littleton District Court on Dec. 14.
——-
Ricky Gagne, 49, of Littleton, was taken into protective custody for alcohol intoxication on Oct. 17 on Union Street.
——-
Ross Stanley, 27, of Newton, Mass., was arrested Oct. 17 on Interstate 93 for driving under the influence. He was released on summons and appeared in court on Oct. 27.
——-
Craig Lagerstrom, 36, of West Greenwich, R.I., was arrested Oct. 17 on Cottage Street for driving after suspension and driving an un-registered vehicle. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.