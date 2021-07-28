ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE

A phone was located by Veterans Memorial Bridge, aka. the Portland Street Bridge, and can be claimed with proper identification at the St. Johnsbury Police Department.

LYNDONVILLE POLICE

Michael Mozdzierz, 55, of Lyndonville, was charged with assault on July 23. It allegedly took place on Middle Street in Lyndon. The victim was Charles Crosby, 60, also of Lyndonville. Mozdzierz was taken into custody, processed at the Lyndonville Police Department and lodged for lack of a court-approved curfew location.

HARDWICK POLICE

Jamie Bocash, 41, no address, was arrested July 19 on allegations of outstanding warrants from Caledonia and Washington counties. He was cited to appear July 20 in Washington County Court on both warrants.

Elderly motorists were uninjured in a July 25 accident on Route 15 by the Brown farm. A vehicle operated by Elaine Silver, 77, of Greensboro Bend, struck a guardrail and ended up in the opposite lane. She and passenger, James Silver, 82, were uninjured, and the vehicle was towed.

VSP — MIDDLESEX

Investigation of a July 26 accident on Route 2 in Cabot revealed the operator, Franklin Jackson, 41, of Sacramento, Calif., was travelling west when he observed an eastbound vehicle enter his lane. Jackson went off the shoulder of the roadway to avoid a collision with the oncoming vehicle. Jackson’s 2021 Toyota Tundra then turned onto the passenger side and slid along the roadway until coming to rest against a power pole. Jackson was seat-belted and air bags were deployed. He was transported to Central Vermont Medical Center for evaluation of suspected minor injuries. His vehicle was totaled.

