Police Logs

ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
A cell phone was found July 11 in St. Johnsbury Village and brought to the police station. The owner may claim at any time, after properly identifying it.
—-
On May 15, the St. Johnsbury Police Department received a complaint about the veracity of a statement made during a court hearing in April of 2021. After an investigation, Mr. Sincere J. Wilson, 20, of Monroe, N.H., was cited for obstruction of justice on July 11, 2021. The statement was made in court in regards to his residence location, which was relevant as he has been under court-ordered conditions of release requiring him to reside at an address in Monroe. He will answer the citation on Aug. 30 in Caledonia County Superior Court.
—-
On July 12 a patrol officer noticed Heather Powers, 33, of St. Johnsbury, walking down Portland Street. She was the subject of an active arrest warrant for a probation violation. Powers was taken into custody near the Cornerstone School fence line and lodged at the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility on $200 bail.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Marcus Dunleavey, 45, of Sutton, was cited into Caledonia County Superior Court Criminal Division on Sept. 13 on the charge of violating conditions of release. It stemmed from an alleged July 11 incident in Sutton.
—-
Dylan Wirth, 21, of St. Johnsbury, was charged with violating a restraining order on July 11 at Avenue A in St. Johnsbury.
—-
On July 12 at approximately 10:50 p.m., troopers responded to a call for a missing juvenile in Newark. While en route to this call, a vehicle driving in the opposite direction went into a trooper’s lane, nearly hitting them, and the vehicle continued driving away at a high rate of speed. Troopers were able to catch up the vehicle without a pursuit, and conducted a traffic stop on Route 5 in Burke. The operator, Jason Willey, 37, of Holland, advised he was driving a family member to the hospital. EMS arrived on the scene and transported the family member. While on the scene, troopers said Willey showed several signs of impairment, and he was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. Willey also had conditions of release to not drive a motor vehicle and a criminally suspended license. He was cited into Caledonia County Court on Sept. 27 to answer these allegations.
—-
On July 11, troopers responded to a report of a Red Jeep Cherokee that crashed on Pierce Road in St. Johnsbury, near the entrance to a swimming hole where children often go. Upon arrival, troopers learned that the operator fled the scene and there were no occupants in the vehicle. There were Miller Lite and Natural Light beer boxes that spilled from the vehicle. The operator was later identified as Steven Chapin, 26, of Berlin, Vt. Troopers learned from witness statements that Chapin was allegedly intoxicated and high on marijuana during operation. Chapin was located and cited July 12 at the Northeastern Correctional Facility where he was held after a separate arrest earlier this day. He was charged with negligent operation, and will also be issued $200 worth of fines for littering the beer boxes that were found at the scene.
HARDWICK POLICE
Chad Pelkey, 31, of Waterford was cited July 8 with erratic operation and other offenses on Rt. 12 in Walden heading toward Hardwick. Ofcr. Gagnon caught up with the vehicle, a 2020 Ford Fusion, on Rt. 15 west. It pulled into the Qwik Mart in Hardwick, Ofcr. Gagnon had witnessed the erratic operation, and pulled in behind the vehicle. According to the police report, when he approached the operator it was obvious Pelkey was impaired. A check of his license showed he was operating with a criminally suspended license. He also had court conditions not to drive without a valid license. The complainant in the case also said he took down a sign when he went off the road in Walden.
—-
Axl Errington, 25, of Hardwick, was arrested at the scene of a July 8 motor vehicle crash on Carey Rd. in Hardwick, transported to the PD where he was processed for criminal DLS and DUI, and cited to appear Aug. 2 in Caledonia Court on the charges.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.