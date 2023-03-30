Brandon Russell Clough, 41, of St. Johnsbury, was taken into custody on March 28 on Western Avenue on an active arrest warrant from Washington County. Lodged at NECC for lack of $100 bail, he was cited into Caledonia County Court on March 29.
Edward Pawlowski, 43, of St. Johnsbury, was charged on March 28 with unlawful trespass after being found asleep in the Union Bank ATM. He was cited to appear May 22 in Caledonia County Court on the charge as he had already trespassed at that location, police said.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Lisa A. Woickelman, 56, of Wells River, was charged on March 29 at Route 5 and Elm Street in Wells River with DUI, leaving the scene of an accident and negligent operation. She was cited to answer the charges on April 19 in Orange County Court.
Nathan Spencer, 33, of St. Johnsbury, was charged on March 29 on Main Street in St. Johnsbury with DUI and negligent operation. He’s cited to face the charges on May 1 in Caledonia County Court.
HARDWICK POLICE
Kyle Neill, 50, of Woodbury, turned himself into the police on March 27 for an active in-state arrest warrant. Taken into custody without incident, he was transported to Northeuast Correctional Complex on $50 cash bail.
Russell Luce III, 52, of Hardwick, was charged on March 20 with aggravated domestic assault (second degree) that allegedly took place March 13 at a residence at 2006 Route 15. He was cited into Caledonia Superior Court on March 21 on the charge.
VSP — DERBY
State police are asking for the public’s assistance regarding the theft of a white 2015 Artic Cat Wildcat UTV reported to have occurred between March 19-23 from a residence at 2720 Hinman Settler Road in Derby. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Derby barracks at 802-334-8881, or leave an anonymous tip online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
