Police Logs

LYNDON POLICE
Lyndonville police investigated a two-vehicle car crash on May 8 in the area of 217 Broad St. At approximately 5:44 p.m., Zoe Raymond, 22, of Lyndon, was stopped in the southbound lane attempting to turn onto Pleasant Street with Gidget Boutah-Lyon, 46, of Wheelock, stopped behind her. During this time, Scott Manning, 59, of Orleans, who was traveling south in his 2011 Chevy Colorado, failed to engage the brake pedal which resulted in the front end of his vehicle striking the rear end of Lyon’s 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander. As a result, the front end of Lyon’s vehicle struck the rear end of Raymond’s. Occupants were seen by EMS on scene and Manning’s 2013 Ford Escape was removed by Lyndonville Towing.
ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
Travis Tetreault, 25, of St. Johnsbury, was cited into Caledonia County Superior Court as a result of a May 5 incident in which he was charged with driving while license criminally suspended, license required, disorderly conduct, and noise in the nighttime. It allegedly took place at the Fairbanks Inn on Western Avenue. Tetreault will face the charges Sept. 28.
On May 6, Jack Granger III, 30, of St. Johnsbury, was charged with domestic assault and first degree aggravated domestic assault. This also occurred at the Fairbanks Inn. The accused was to appear the next day, May 7, in Caledonia County Court.
Also on May 6 at the Fairbanks Inn, Shauna Hebert, 34, of St. Johnsbury, was charged with domestic assault and cited to appear July 20 in Caledonia County Court.
VSP-ST. JOHNSBURY
State troopers from the St. Johnsbury barracks investigated a May 7 crash in Lunenburg in which Allen Dumont, 65, of Stewartstown, N.H., was travelling west on Route 2 near Morin Road when he reportedly fell asleep and left the roadway. As a result of the crash, Dumont’s 2004 Chevy truck was totaled. Dumont did not suffer any injuries in the crash.
Joseph Truszkowski, 31, of Barton, was cited into the criminal division of Orleans Superior Court as a result of a May 6 incident in which state police, responding to a report of an individual causing a disturbance outside the Colonnade Inn in Lyndonville, located Truszkowski driving on Back Center Road near the inn. He was administered field sobriety tests and taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence. Further investigation revealed that Truszkowski was also allegedly violating his conditions of release for a prior arrest. Truszkowski was transported to the St. Johnsbury barracks and given a July 13 court date for DUI and violating conditions of release.
A Bradford man was charged with aggravated domestic assault stemming from a May 5 incident on Lower Plain Road in Bradford. Dana Osmer, 25, of Bradford, was lodged at Northern State Corrections on $1,500 bail, and cited to appear May 6 in court in Orange after he was accused of choking his girlfriend, causing her to lose consciousness.
Jordan Johnson, 29, of Wells River, was charged on outstanding arrest warrants, and providing false information to a police officer. It stemmed from a May 4 incident in which troopers responded to a reported possible drug overdose on Route 5 near the Round Barn Road in Newbury. Troopers found Johnson had two active warrants for his arrest out of Orange County. Johnson was taken into custody and transported to Caledonia County Court for arraignment. He was lodged at the Northern State Correctional Complex for lack of $3,000 bail, and cited to appear July 29 in Orange County Superior Court to answer to the charge of false information to a law enforcement officer.
VSP-DERBY
On May 6 at about 5:30 p.m., state police received a 911 hangup call. Upon troopers’ arrival on scene, they met with all parties involved on Parker Road in Brownington. An investigation was completed and Melvin Booth, 33, of Brownington, was charged with domestic assault with a prior conviction for the same, and had allegedly consumed alcohol, which he has conditions forbidding. Booth was transported to the Derby barracks and cited into Orleans court on May 7 for first degree aggravated domestic assault, and violating conditions of release.
Tyler Norris, 28, of Newport, was taken to North Country Hospital in Newport on May 6 for minor injuries after his 2005 Chevy Blazer left the travelled portion of I-91 North and stuck the guardrail, causing extensive damage to the vehicle. The operator of the vehicle was transported to NCH for non-life threatening injuries. Investigation into the 6:50 a.m. crash remains ongoing.
