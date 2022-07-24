Police Logs

A phone was located outside Walgreens on July 23 on Railroad St. in St. Johnsbury and can be collected at St. Johnsbury Police Department.
—-
A Ford vehicle key with a nametag attached was turned into the SJPD. It was found on Church Street in the village of St. Johnsbury. The owner may claim it at the police department with proper identification.
Christopher Briggs, 33, of St. Johnsbury was cited to appear on Oct. 17 in Caledonia County Court after being charged with criminal DLS on July 21 at Cole’s Redemption parking lot. Police said Briggs left the parking lot briskly after seeing the marked cruiser. Police located his vehicle a short time later. Briggs denied operating the vehicle.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Caitlin Kellogg, 25, of St. Johnsbury was charged July 24 with DUI, and cited into Caledonia County Court to answer the charge on Aug. 8.
VSP — WILLISTON
A St. Johnsbury resident was in a single-vehicle crash on July 23 in Underhill. Troopers said they found the vehicle in a position of uncontrolled rest just off Poker Hill Road, pinned to a tree with rocks around it. Margaret Fischer, 46, of St. Johnsbury told police she swerved to avoid hitting a deer but ended up partially sliding into the embankment. She sustained no serious injuries but wanted to be transported to the hospital
