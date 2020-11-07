Police Logs

Crystal Peck

ST. JOHNSBURY PD

On Nov. 7 at 10:38 p.m., a St. Johnsbury Police Officer on patrol was flagged down by people in a vehicle at 257 Western Ave. The vehicle operator complained that a person in their vehicle was under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol and his behavior was not something they were willing to deal with anymore.

