LITTLETON POLICE
Kimberly Veno, 33, of Berlin, was arrested June 11 by Lancaster police on a Littleton Police Department warrant for unauthorized use of a vehicle. She was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in Littleton District Court on July 13.
— — — — —
Bridgette Chateauneuf, 33, of Lancaster, was arrested on June 11 on a Colebrook Police Department warrant. She was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in Coos Superior Court.
— — — — —
Caitlyn Hancock, 45, of Littleton, was taken into protective custody for alcohol intoxication at 9:50 p.m. on June 9 on Riverglen Lane and transported to the Grafton County House of Corrections.
Earlier that day, at 4:44 p.m., Hancock was charged with domestic violence and simple assault. She is scheduled to appear in court on July 13.
— — — — —
Chad Walker, 46, of Dalton, was arrested at 9:55 a.m. on June 9 for driving after suspension and misuse of license plates. He was released on a summons and is scheduled to appear in court on July 13.
— — — — —
Todd Burge, 30, of Littleton, was arrested at 2:05 a.m. on June 6 at Parker Village for domestic violence, simple assault, criminal threatening, and obstructing the report of a crime or injury. He was released on personal recognizance bail and appeared in district court on June 8.
— — — — —
Joshua Mardin, 46, of Littleton, was arrested at 1:56 p.m. on June 5 on Brook Road for driving after suspension and on a bench warrant. He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in court on July 13.
— — — — —
A female juvenile, 16, of St. Johnsbury, and a male juvenile, 17, of Lyman, were arrested at 10:50 p.m. on June 4 on Union Street. The female is charged with unlawful transportation of alcohol by a minor and with speeding 16-20 mph over the speed limit. She was released on a summons and is scheduled to appear in court on July 13. The male juvenile is charged with unlawful possession/intoxication of alcohol and unlawful possession of tobacco products by a minor and is scheduled to appear in court on July 13. Taken into protective custody during the incident and released to an adult was a male juvenile, 16, of Littleton.
— — — — —
Makayla Sylvia, 22, of Littleton, was arrested at 10 p.m. on June 3 on Washington Street for domestic violence and simple assault. She was released on personal recognizance bail and appeared in court on June 8.
— — — — —
Roberto Hernandez Lopez, 49, of Littleton, was arrested June 3 on a Berlin Police Department warrant and held at the Coos County House of Corrections.
— — — — —
Cheyenne Cooper, 18, of Littleton, and Jason Whitney, 22, of Whitefield, were arrested at 10 p.m. on June 2 on Cottage Street for simple assault mutual combat. Each was released on a summons and is scheduled to appear in court on July 13.
— — — — —
Cylee Young, 18, of Littleton, was arrested at 11:39 p.m. on June 2 for unlawful transportation of alcohol by a minor. Young was released on a summons and is scheduled to appear in court on July 13.
— — — — —
Jasmine Yeargle, 21, of Littleton, was arrested at 11:08 a.m. on June 2 for driving after suspension and driving an unregistered vehicle.
— — — — —
Hunter Shannon, 25, of Stark, was arrested at 7:43 p.m. on June 1 on Carleton Street on a bench warrant and held at the Carroll County House of Corrections.
_ _ _ _ _
Arielle Poussard, 18, of Littleton, was arrested at 11:39 p.m. on May 30 on Redington Street for unlawful possession/intoxication of alcohol. She was released on a summons and is scheduled to appear in court on July 13.
— — — — —
Bryan Smith, 26. of Enfield, Conn., was arrested at 12:25 a.m. on May 30 for driving under the influence. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on June 8.
