LITTLETON POLICE

Kimberly Veno, 33, of Berlin, was arrested June 11 by Lancaster police on a Littleton Police Department warrant for unauthorized use of a vehicle. She was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in Littleton District Court on July 13.

Bridgette Chateauneuf, 33, of Lancaster, was arrested on June 11 on a Colebrook Police Department warrant. She was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in Coos Superior Court.

Caitlyn Hancock, 45, of Littleton, was taken into protective custody for alcohol intoxication at 9:50 p.m. on June 9 on Riverglen Lane and transported to the Grafton County House of Corrections.

Earlier that day, at 4:44 p.m., Hancock was charged with domestic violence and simple assault. She is scheduled to appear in court on July 13.

Chad Walker, 46, of Dalton, was arrested at 9:55 a.m. on June 9 for driving after suspension and misuse of license plates. He was released on a summons and is scheduled to appear in court on July 13.

Todd Burge, 30, of Littleton, was arrested at 2:05 a.m. on June 6 at Parker Village for domestic violence, simple assault, criminal threatening, and obstructing the report of a crime or injury. He was released on personal recognizance bail and appeared in district court on June 8.

Joshua Mardin, 46, of Littleton, was arrested at 1:56 p.m. on June 5 on Brook Road for driving after suspension and on a bench warrant. He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in court on July 13.

A female juvenile, 16, of St. Johnsbury, and a male juvenile, 17, of Lyman, were arrested at 10:50 p.m. on June 4 on Union Street. The female is charged with unlawful transportation of alcohol by a minor and with speeding 16-20 mph over the speed limit. She was released on a summons and is scheduled to appear in court on July 13. The male juvenile is charged with unlawful possession/intoxication of alcohol and unlawful possession of tobacco products by a minor and is scheduled to appear in court on July 13. Taken into protective custody during the incident and released to an adult was a male juvenile, 16, of Littleton.

Makayla Sylvia, 22, of Littleton, was arrested at 10 p.m. on June 3 on Washington Street for domestic violence and simple assault. She was released on personal recognizance bail and appeared in court on June 8.

Roberto Hernandez Lopez, 49, of Littleton, was arrested June 3 on a Berlin Police Department warrant and held at the Coos County House of Corrections.

Cheyenne Cooper, 18, of Littleton, and Jason Whitney, 22, of Whitefield, were arrested at 10 p.m. on June 2 on Cottage Street for simple assault mutual combat. Each was released on a summons and is scheduled to appear in court on July 13.

Cylee Young, 18, of Littleton, was arrested at 11:39 p.m. on June 2 for unlawful transportation of alcohol by a minor. Young was released on a summons and is scheduled to appear in court on July 13.

Jasmine Yeargle, 21, of Littleton, was arrested at 11:08 a.m. on June 2 for driving after suspension and driving an unregistered vehicle.

Hunter Shannon, 25, of Stark, was arrested at 7:43 p.m. on June 1 on Carleton Street on a bench warrant and held at the Carroll County House of Corrections.

Arielle Poussard, 18, of Littleton, was arrested at 11:39 p.m. on May 30 on Redington Street for unlawful possession/intoxication of alcohol. She was released on a summons and is scheduled to appear in court on July 13.

Bryan Smith, 26. of Enfield, Conn., was arrested at 12:25 a.m. on May 30 for driving under the influence. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on June 8.

